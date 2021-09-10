Manhattan loses in 'heartbreaker' overtime game at Missoula Loyola By LANCE HARTZLER 406mtsports.com Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MISSOULA — By the fourth quarter, Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska believed his team would win.However, things changed in overtime as Missoula Loyola pulled out the victory and outlasted the Tigers 20-14 in an overtime thriller at Rollin Field.“Both teams battled hard, and one team had to lose tonight,” Grabowska told the Chronicle. “Unfortunately it was us.” Loyola upped its record to 2-1 while Manhattan fell to 0-2 after losing to Florence last week and now the Rams."That was a big focus all week long: finishing, finishing strong, finishing and respecting the game and how it's supposed to be played," Rams coach Todd Hughes said. "(Manhattan is) hell of a football team, the defending state champs."The Rams jumped out to a quick lead, forcing a fumble off a sack by junior defensive lineman Kaylor Hall on Manhattan's first drive. Loyola took advantage, scoring on the legs of sophomore tailback Talen Reynolds, who scored all three of the Rams' TDs as part of a big night on the ground, from a yard out.From there, a defensive slugfest ensued. Neither team gave room and at one point the two combined for four straight punts in the second. Just when Manhattan had a rare scoring chance, Tigers quarterback Calin Fenno was picked off near the red zone by Rams defensive back, and starting QB, Keenan Russell, who happens to be one of a handful of seniors on a young roster.“It’s definitely a heartbreaker,” Grabowska said. “We have the opportunity to get better this week. … We’ve just got to respond well from the loss, work hard this week and look forward to the next game.”But then the Tigers started showing life, plus some. Loyola's opening drive of the third quarter ended on a turnover on downs inside Tiger territory after eating up over seven minutes of game time. The Tigers marched down the field, but they didn't need to get that far down. Tigers senior quarterback Austin Devers found star wideout Corban Johnson for a 36-yard strike late in the third as Johnson rose over his smaller defender to high point the ball and bring it in.After some time, late into the fourth with just over five minutes left and the Tigers up 8-7, Devers again found Johnson after faking a run and flipping a 24-yard pass to the 6-foot-2 wide receiver. The two-point attempt was no good, but the Tigers looked like they had dealt the winning blow in a low-scoring ball game.“I thought our defense played really well. Offensively, we had some moments of greatness and moments where we made some mistakes on the offensive line and had some dropped balls,” Grabowska said. “Had a lot of opportunities on both sides of the ball.”Loyola, down 14-7 with just over three minutes left in regulation, flew down to the Tigers' 29 and took advantage of a few penalties by the Tigers defense — namely an illegal substitution on third down and an offsides also on third down. Some time passed, and Loyola found the end zone off a 5-yard run up the middle by Reynolds with just 22 seconds left to tie the game.Just like that the game was even, and even quicker than that, the game ended after Manhattan couldn't advance at all in OT and Reynolds burst through the line on the Rams' first play to seal the win."They are tough," Hughes said of his squad that has 25 underclassmen to just 12 upperclassmen. "They play this game like it's supposed to be played. They play it with physicality. They play with love for one another. They play it for their community, our administration, their teachers."Manhattan (0-2) is scheduled to face Huntley Project (2-1) on the road as well. Grabowska noted he’s proud of his team’s effort, but the Tigers must seize more opportunities to close out games.“We’ve just got to keep putting in the work and preparing well,” Grabowska said. “We’ve got to keep improving on the little things like tackling, blocking, just executing our assignments well on all sides of the ball. If we can just focus on those things, wins will take care of themselves.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Grabowska Manhattan Team Talen Reynolds Sport American Football Corban Johnson Austin Devers Overtime Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets