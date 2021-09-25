Manhattan football rallies, falls to Sweet Grass County in OT By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Sep 25, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trailing by 12 points entering the fourth quarter and playing without starting quarterback Callin Fenno, Manhattan put together a furious rally.The Tigers tied the score after Mason Venema scored on a 14-yard pass from Austin Devers. But the point-after kick, which would have given the team a one-point lead, was blocked and then Sweet Grass County scored a touchdown in overtime for a 25-19 District 5B victory.“We had a chance to win the game in regulation with just a minute left, but our PAT got blocked,” Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska said. “So we could have been up 20-19 and our PAT got blocked.” It was the second failed attempt as the Herders also blocked a PAT earlier in the fourth quarter after Manhattan had made it a one-score game on a 4-yard touchdown run by Devers.In overtime, the Tigers gained a couple of yards on first down. But a penalty pushed the team back on second down and the possession stalled from there. “We had to take a couple of shots and just didn’t convert on (them). And yeah, turned it over,” Grabowska said. “Our defense held them to fourth down. It was a passing play and the quarterback (Connor Giesecke) made a good play. Their quarterback scrambled in for a touchdown.”Manhattan (1-3, 0-1 District 5B) was dealt a blow when Fenno was injured in the first half and left the game. Logan Vasarella got the team on the scoreboard on a 30-yard second quarter run, but Sweet Grass County (3-2, 1-0) took a 12-7 lead into halftime on a pair of TD receptions by Kuirt Gullings.While it was a tough loss in the conference opener, Grabowska noted the team needs to quickly turn the page with Broadwater County, which defeated Three Forks 35-0 on Friday, coming to town next week.“You know, we’re a few plays away from being 3-1 instead of 1-3,” he said. “Just move on, learn from mistakes, and work on next week’s conference game.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Manhattan Sport American Football Team Fourth Quarter Chris Grabowska Point After Lead Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets