Following a historic season that culminated in a state championship, Manhattan was well represented when Southern B all-conference honors were announced Monday.
The Tigers boasted five all-state selections from a team that finished unbeaten at 12-0 and won the school’s first state title. Manhattan defeated Fairfield 23-6 in the Class B championship game Saturday.
“Our all-state and all-conference kids are well deserving,” Manhattan head coach Chris Grabowska said. “Super proud of them and their teammates for their hard work and efforts this year.”
Seniors Cayl DeBoer (offensive line/defensive line), Gabriel Delgatty (tight end/defensive end), Caden Holgate (quarterback/defensive back) and Toby Veltkamp (running back/linebacker) as well as junior Corban Johnson (wide receiver/defensive back) were selected as all-state players. Each was a two-way starter for the Tigers and garnered first-team all-conference honors as well.
Holgate led an offense that averaged 42 points per game by completing 72% of his passes. He threw for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions and rushed for 448 yards and nine scores.
Johnson led all Tigers receivers with 54 receptions for 944 yards and a team-best 15 TDs. Delgatty hauled in 47 passes for 507 yards and five scores.
Veltkamp ranked second on the team in rushing with 676 yards, but led in yards per carry with 10.2, en route to scoring nine touchdowns.
While he didn’t earn all-state honors, senior Isaac Richardson was a first-team all-Southern B selection at punter and kick returner and was named to the second team at running back after rushing for a team-best 803 yards and nine touchdowns.
Overall, Manhattan had eight players selected all-conference on offense and eight on defense. This included junior offensive lineman Sven Stenberg on the first team and senior center Javier Estrada, senior defensive end Fred Livezey and Stenberg as a linebacker on the second team.
The Tigers also boasted the second-team athlete in Tate Bowler. The senior was a two-way starter at receiver and defensive back and was a key contributor after transferring from Belgrade.
Bowler finished with 52 receptions for 554 yards and seven TDs, completed all three of his pass attempts for 142 yards and two scores, rushed for 38 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
Three Forks junior receiver Austin Allen was on the all-conference second team as well.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.