Asked about then-sophomore Cordell Holzer near the end of the 2021 season, Bozeman High head football coach Levi Wesche praised the nickelback as a valuable defensive player.
But he also added: “He’s got really good ball skills. He’s going to be a really great receiver for us too down the line.”
Well, down the line has arrived.
Just two weeks into the 2023 season, Holzer is playing more on offense than he ever has, and he’s making the most of that opportunity.
Holzer started with three catches for 105 yards (with a long of 37) in the season-opening win against Helena High on Aug. 25. Then he came back last week and caught seven passes for 162 yards (with a long of 44) and two touchdowns in a win at Butte.
That kind of production has been “invaluable,” Wesche said.
Holzer should again be an offensive threat when Bozeman (2-0) hosts Billings Skyview (0-2) in the first Eastern AA game of the season for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
Wesche said a hamstring injury prevented Holzer from playing much offense as a junior, when he had just three catches for 31 yards. Now a senior, the plan is to count on Holzer to be a standout on both sides of the ball.
“Everything I said there (in 2021) still rings true,” Wesche said. “And I think maybe the biggest thing that’s changed is he’s turned into a great leader for this team too. He’s just really matured that way and he sets the tone for everybody. We are blessed to have that young man in our program for sure.”
Holzer said he was glad to make some statement plays on offense in the first two weeks of the season.
“I feel like I’ve played pretty well both games, but we also have played good as a team,” Holzer said. “So that’s a big factor.”
Against Helena, Holzer’s biggest contribution was a third-quarter reception that got the Hawks close to the end zone. Running back Brady Casagranda scored the go-ahead touchdown a few plays later.
And a week later, Holzer’s first touchdown tied the game early against the Bulldogs. It went for 21 yards, and he caught it while out-jumping a much taller defensive back.
Holzer is listed at 5-foot-7 on Bozeman’s roster, but his ability to compete for the ball against a bigger defender came as no surprise to his teammates.
“He’s always been awesome on defense, and I feel like the time is just right for him now to sprout on offense,” said fellow senior receiver and defensive back Rocky Lencioni. “He’s small, but he has every tool he needs, so it was kind of just a matter of time before he started to really contribute (offensively).”
Hawks senior quarterback Kellen Harrison, like Holzer, also used to be primarily a defensive player. In his first two games leading Bozeman’s offense, Harrison has leaned on Holzer’s playmaking ability at times to move the chains.
“He’s definitely stepped into the role of a key contributor on offense, and we all look to him to make big plays,” Harrison said. “Even though he hasn’t had that role the last couple years, we expect that from him.”
Holzer has instead been a mainstay of Bozeman’s defense in the past. As a sophomore, he had 47 tackles, including five for a loss, to go with one sack, four pass deflections and a fumble returned 73 yards for a touchdown. In 2022, he was a second team all-state pick at nickelback (and honorable mention at long snapper) after tallying 50 tackles (seven for a loss), two interceptions and seven pass deflections, helping Bozeman reach the state championship game.
Holzer’s size has never prevented him from making his presence felt on defense.
“He is not afraid. He has no fear, and he’ll put his pads on anybody, and that hasn’t changed,” Wesche said. “He’s great at blowing up blockers or getting off blocks and then making an open-field tackle. One of the most solid open-field tacklers we’ve ever had in our program.”
Holzer’s teammates recognize that strength in him also.
“I think it’s just natural for him,” Lencioni said. “He’s been able to do that for three years. It’s not like I’ve seen him progressively get better. He’s always just been a stud at tackling.”
So far this season, Holzer has seven tackles (one for a loss) and three pass deflections. While he’s enjoying his new role as an offensive weapon, he’s glad to still be a defender opposing teams must be mindful of.
“I know a lot of the team counts on me, as well as I count on all them,” he said. “I know I have a role, and I just got to fulfill it every game.”
Holzer also recognizes his expanded role as a leader in his senior year. Specifically, he tries to be vocal and coach some of the younger players on the team. He’s noticed that change over the years.
“The first few games of getting into it with a lot of the older guys,” Holzer said, thinking back to his sophomore year, “I wasn’t as talkative. Kind of nervous and shy. But I think now with the group of kids I’ve been playing with for the last two years on the varsity level, it’s changed quite a bit.”
Wesche sees that too. He praises Holzer’s commitment to practicing at game speed and how his teammates then raise their level of play as well. And when Holzer speaks up, Wesche notices how attentive the room is.
“His effort and his heart is unmatched on our team,” Wesche said. “His benefit to us through leadership and playmaking ability, I can’t really put it into words. So far this season, he’s been a huge part of the reason we’ve been successful. And over the last three years, to be frank. I mean, without that guy, we’re probably not the same team.”
