Facing pressure with little time to spare, Jordan Jones delivered. The senior quarterback was facilitating Bozeman’s two-minute offense at Helena in the Class AA quarterfinals. The Hawks needed momentum. Jones, who admitted he had struggled with confidence in the past, was poised.
Jones read the defense and knew immediately he could go to slot receiver Logan Pailthorpe. Helena brought a six-man pressure. But Jones stepped up in the pocket and avoided it. Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said Jones’ throw on this play was an “absolute strike.”
Jones credited Bozeman’s offensive line for providing him time throughout the game. He pointed to others for making his job easier, especially against a defense he said might have been the toughest for him to face.
“It was a great feeling,” Jones said, “stepping up to the plate and helping our team ultimately get the victory.”
In his first year as Bozeman’s starting quarterback, Jones has often provided timely plays for his team, including in the playoffs. Against Helena in the quarterfinals, he was 12 for 20 with 194 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 16 for the season.
The East No. 3-seeded Hawks (6-2) will need him to step up again when they play at East No. 1 Billings West at 7 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals. This is the first time the Hawks have advanced to the Class AA semifinals three years in a row in program history.
“He’s sneaky athletic to be honest with you,” Wesche said of Jones. “Runs the ball better than most people think he does. He’s got an amazing arm. He can really rip on the thing. He’s just worked really hard to improve his game all the time, and you’ve seen him really make strides throughout the season as he’s gotten more and more experienced.”
Jones loved football while growing up with a family that’s involved with the sport. He called it “a character game.” He’s learned to become a better person, he said, thanks to his coaches.
While playing JV the past two seasons, Jones tried to work on his confidence. Part of it, he said, comes with more playing time, which he’s had this season.
“It’s about shutting out all the bad,” Jones said. “Forgetting about the last play that happened. The next play is just about looking forward to what’s to come. Bad plays happen. Just look to the next one and look for the positive in that play is what’s really helped me and forgetting about all the bad stuff and staying positive and ultimately telling myself I can do it.”
Jones was the scout team quarterback last year. He had plenty of chances to run plays and become accustomed to facing tough defenses.
Still, he wondered if he would be ready if he was ever chosen as the starting QB. Developing a belief in himself, he said, is one of the most challenging things he’s had to deal with in his career.
But, the first offseason team workout proved to become a turning point. He was happy with his performance and felt he had settled in. And with more practices, he felt relaxed, even if he stepped in with the expectations tied to playing for a team defending its state championship.
“I came into the offseason knowing what I had to do and what I had to prepare for,” Jones said. “That’s what’s helped me a lot is the offseason preparation.”
Jones has always felt his teammates have believed in him. But his self-confidence needed work.
Wesche, who was Jones’ position coach for two years, noted his mental growth, especially recently.
“I think he pays attention to detail really well,” Wesche said. “He’s pretty competitive, and he holds himself to a really high standard which at times has hurt him and blessed him because when he doesn’t reach that standard, I think he becomes very frustrated. But last week, I thought he really took another step forward and matured in his game against Helena High and was a big reason we won that game.”
Jones’ toughest adjustment, he said, is understanding that he is often the one his team looks to during trying times. He strives to be the one who stays “cool and collected” while also ensuring everyone is in the right spots and knows their assigned tasks.
“Just showing positivity all the time. When something happens, I’ve got to pick them up,” Jones said. “Just having that leadership role, I need to be positive all the time. Just showing no emotion when something goes bad.”
Wesche said Jones sets the tone for the rest of the team, though he might not be overly vocal about it. Jones’ constant desire to improve and willingness to work at it, Wesche said, propels the rest of the team to follow his lead.
“He puts in the time,” Wesche said. “He tries to hone his skills and do the right thing all the time. That work ethic is mostly just how he approaches the game and his preparation.”
In the past few years, the Hawks have relied on standout quarterbacks including Kris Brown, who signed with Montana, and Jake D’Agostino, who’s now playing at Montana State.
Jones played on JV the past two years as those two were Bozeman’s varsity signal callers. Wesche said Jones learned from them. Now, the Hawks trust Jones in that pivotal role.
“And just like them, he’s doing it his own way,” Wesche said. “He’s very special in his own right.”
