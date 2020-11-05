Jess Wattenbarger knows exactly what’s required of winning a state championship.
While living in California, he helped fuel Bakersfield Christian to a state championship, scoring a touchdown in that title game.
So when Wattenbarger moved to Bozeman, he was already familiar with a winning tradition. With the Bozeman Hawks, he found a clear common thread between his former teammates and his new ones: work ethic.
Wattenbarger, a senior, was motivated to live up to the standard of his peers.
“That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “If you don’t execute, go hard and play fast, you can’t go a lot of places. This year and last year, we had a lot of good players who did all of those things.”
Wattenbarger has fit right in with Bozeman, a program seeking to repeat as a state champion. The East No. 3-seeded Hawks (5-2) travel to play at West No. 2 Helena at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class AA quarterfinals.
The Hawks recognize the challenge ahead of them with Helena’s standout defense and speedy skill players. They realize they have to cut out their mistakes in order to keep the contest close.
But Wattenbarger is confident in the Hawks, just as they have believed in him.
“This year,” he said, “I definitely feel like we have the talent and the skill to (win a state title). We have to go out there and give it our all.”
Wattenbarger moved to Montana about four months ago, before the start of the season. His brother attends Montana State, and Wattenbarger wanted to experience a new place.
California, Wattenbarger noted, has more restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. High school teams decided to move their seasons to the spring.
Wattenbarger introduced himself to his new team during summer workouts. Instantly, he felt he had found a new home.
“Right when I first got here, everyone was so welcoming,” Wattenbarger said. “All my brothers on the team, they’ve all been super nice to me.”
Wattenbarger’s family told him he won’t meet many new people if he’s nervous or shy when he moved. So he tried to be friendly as much as he could.
Because of that, Wattenbarger feels he blended in with the team’s chemistry.
“I can trust them,” he said, “and vice versa.”
“I think it’s pretty amazing how well he’s fitting in with the team,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche added. “He just fit in fast. His personality is so outgoing, and he’s such a positive guy and an extreme team player. I think that’s been the real difference.”
As a running back, Wesche estimated Wattenbarger has totaled over 100 scrimmage yards per game. His pass-catching ability, Wesche added, has been “unbelievable.”
With his reliable hands as well as his fluidity and speed when he possesses the ball, he’s brought a new element to Bozeman’s offense. Wesche said Wattenbarger makes some cuts while running with the ball that he shouldn’t be able to while maintaining his speed.
Wattenbarger often turns short passes into substantial gains. His lateral speed puts pressure on opposing linebackers.
Wesche wants anyone to feel welcome in his program. He hopes newcomers think of the team as a second home and their teammates as part of a family. That, he said, is an important reason why Wattenbarger could contribute immediately.
“With his personality, being outgoing, being a team player, all that stuff guarantees he’s well-liked by his teammates, and that makes it a lot easier,” Wesche said. “More than anything, I think it’s just Jess being a really good person and understanding what (he) has to do to fit in and be successful.”
Wattenbarger hasn’t finalized his college plans yet, but he would love to continue playing football, especially in the Treasure State. He said he’s already received an offer from Montana Tech and has spoken to Montana State as well.
But Wattenbarger has tried to keep his focus on this week alone. He’s cognizant of the fact that if the Hawks lose, the season and his high school career will be over. He knows this is the case for his classmates, too.
“I’ve built more than friendships. I’ve built brotherhood-type connections with all these guys,” Wattenbarger said. “I can’t imagine playing another week without these guys.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.