Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda received the ball in the shotgun and examined the field. His protection broke down ahead of him, and he sidestepped Billings Skyview’s Hunter Sherner, just barely escaping the sack.

The Hawks senior regrouped and fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avery Allen. Of Bozeman’s three scores in the first quarter, this was the one that at least provided some intrigue. The others — also passing touchdowns from Casagranda — were pretty straightforward and helped establish the tone for what the evening would be.

Casagranda passed for six touchdowns to five different receivers, and the Hawks defeated the Falcons 63-14 on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Bozeman improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA. In doing so, it kept Skyview winless at 0-5 overall.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

