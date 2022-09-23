Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda received the ball in the shotgun and examined the field. His protection broke down ahead of him, and he sidestepped Billings Skyview’s Hunter Sherner, just barely escaping the sack.
The Hawks senior regrouped and fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avery Allen. Of Bozeman’s three scores in the first quarter, this was the one that at least provided some intrigue. The others — also passing touchdowns from Casagranda — were pretty straightforward and helped establish the tone for what the evening would be.
Casagranda passed for six touchdowns to five different receivers, and the Hawks defeated the Falcons 63-14 on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Bozeman improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA. In doing so, it kept Skyview winless at 0-5 overall.
“We’re feeling pretty good right now,” Casagranda said. “The non-conference prepared us for our conference and we’re rolling and feeling good.”
Bozeman’s scoring started early. Defensive back Rocky Lencioni intercepted Skyview quarterback Grayden Wilkinson on the game’s third play. On the very next play, he caught a 60-yard touchdown, giving Bozeman a lead just 91 seconds into the game.
Skyview punted on its second drive, and Bozeman needed just six plays to score again after regaining possession. Casagranda found Allen for a 25-yard gain and then hit Luke Smith for 21 yards on consecutive plays for the score.
Allen’s touchdown catch came about two and a half minutes later following another Falcons punt.
“I thought coach (Robert) Boyle was really aggressive with his play calling tonight,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “We had no drops tonight, and that’s a huge thing for us.”
In the second quarter, Casagranda passed for three more touchdowns — two to Kellen Harrison and one to Quaid Ash.
“He looked really comfortable tonight. The O-line was keeping his feet clean, and I think that’s huge for Jake to feel comfortable back there,” Wesche said. “The throw he made (on the run to Harrison at the side of the end zone), that’s a laser. I don’t think many high school quarterbacks can make that throw, and Jake can.”
Casagranda was 14-of-15 passing in the game for 253 yards and the six scores.
“It’s fun to let that ball air out,” he said. “We’ve got receivers who can catch the ball, and I had all day, so I didn’t have to worry about anything. Just throw the ball and have fun.”
Allen finished with five catches for 79 yards, and Lencioni had four receptions for 106 yards. Harrison’s two catches were for 21 combined yards. Ash’s score was also for 21 yards.
The Hawks received a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Connor Nye in the second quarter and led 49-7 at halftime.
Ash’s score was in quick response to Skyview’s first touchdown — a 68-yard pass play from Wilkinson to Kailua Fatupaito on which the receiver broke two tackles along the right sideline en route to the end zone.
“It seems like that big play still keeps biting us,” Wesche said. “We’ve got to stop that going into this next part of our conference season where we’re really going to be challenged by some very good defenses and offenses. We can’t let that stuff happen, but I thought we were opportunistic and both sides made plays when they had to make plays.”
The play was just Skyview’s third touchdown all season, and the Falcons didn’t get much more than that in the game. More often than not, poor execution and penalties prevented them from gaining much traction, to say nothing of Bozeman’s overwhelming defensive presence.
Skyview’s third possession ended after Wilkinson had to fall on the ball on the 1-yard line following a bad snap on third down. A short kick followed, and Allen scored a short time later.
Wilkinson ran for two first downs on Skyview’s next series, but after two runs for no gain, Wilkinson was downed for a sack on third down. The Falcons tried for a fake punt on 4th and 19 on the first play of the second quarter, but the pass fell incomplete.
The Falcons’ offense, on many occasions, featured poorly designed runs on pitch plays that Hawks defenders sniffed out easily.
Nye scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter to make it 56-7. He finished with 64 yards rushing on eight carries.
The teams then traded interceptions. Bozeman’s Harley Bianchini picked off Wilkinson to end a long Falcons drive that was aided by a pair of Hawks penalties. But Bozeman’s backup quarterback Kash Embry was intercepted by Skyview’s Trestyn Headlee just a few plays later. He returned the ball to the 1, and Wilkinson carried in on the next play for the Falcons’ final score.
The fourth quarter featured a running clock and second units for both teams, but Bozeman managed to add one more score on a fumble return by sophomore Kaden Paea.
“It’s nice to know the program’s in good hands and we have good players coming up,” Casagranda said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.