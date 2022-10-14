Let the news come to you

The third overall meeting between Bozeman and Gallatin had the grandeur of a marquee matchup, but the drama ultimately didn’t match the hype.

The second iteration of this rivalry a year ago featured three lead changes in the second half before the Hawks emerged with a three-point victory.

On Friday, the teams entered with seemingly their most evenly matched teams to date. But Bozeman tipped the scales back in its favor with a commanding, wire-to-wire 38-14 win in front of 5,127 fans at Van Winkle Stadium.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

