The third overall meeting between Bozeman and Gallatin had the grandeur of a marquee matchup, but the drama ultimately didn’t match the hype.
The second iteration of this rivalry a year ago featured three lead changes in the second half before the Hawks emerged with a three-point victory.
On Friday, the teams entered with seemingly their most evenly matched teams to date. But Bozeman tipped the scales back in its favor with a commanding, wire-to-wire 38-14 win in front of 5,127 fans at Van Winkle Stadium.
Senior quarterback Jake Casagranda accounted for five touchdowns — rushing for one and passing for four more — to help the Hawks move to 6-2 overall and an undefeated 6-0 in the Eastern AA. He finished 16 of 23 for 353 yards as the Hawks outgained the Raptors 478-201.
“I’ve been saying this a lot the last couple weeks: Jake has always been at this level. I think he’s starting to pull our offense up to his level,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “He just is a great leader, he’s constantly doing things the right way and his example sets the tone for everybody. He has proven he is everything you need in a high school quarterback right now, and I’m super proud of him.”
The result sets up a conference championship game next Friday at home against Billings West, which beat Great Falls CMR 27-3 on Friday to match Bozeman’s 6-0 record in the league (and 6-2 overall). Both Bozeman and West have rebounded from 0-2 starts in non-conference games to set themselves up for first-round playoff byes.
“It shows that we don’t quit and we keep getting better every week,” Casagranda said of his own team. “We didn’t get down after those two losses because we knew we were a good team. We just had to keep working.”
With the loss, the Raptors dropped to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Eastern AA. They face winless Billings Skyview (0-8) on the road to conclude the regular season next week. With a win there, they will secure the East’s No. 3 seed and the first home playoff game in school history.
“It definitely stings, it was a big game,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said, “but everything we want we can still achieve. We need to go back to work next week and get better. We need to respond well.”
Gallatin earned the first points in last season’s matchup between these teams and looked poised to do so again Friday after driving into Bozeman’s red zone. An intentional grounding penalty against senior quarterback Garrett Dahlke backed the team up, however. A punt followed on that drive and also on Gallatin’s second possession, which lasted three plays and gained 1 yard.
Gallatin’s third drive featured a 19-yard run by Dahlke and a one-handed, 24-yard reception by senior tight end Aidan Martin that got the Raptors inside the 20. Dahlke then threw his 10th interception of the season after being pressured on the next play.
“The execution just wasn’t there, really in all three phases, and I’ll take full responsibility for that,” Chandler said. “I didn’t have these guys ready to go. They got after us right from the beginning.”
Bozeman, meanwhile, scored on each of its three first-half possessions. After Gallatin’s first punt landed at the Bozeman 9, the Hawks proceeded to go 91 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Casagranda carried in from 6 yards out for the first points. Casagranda was 3-for-3 passing on that series, finding junior Rocky Lencioni (15 yards), junior Kellen Harrison (10) and senior Luke Smith (53) to get down the field.
The Hawks went heavy on the run on their next drive, but a 6-yard pass to Brady Casagranda — Jake’s sophomore brother — converted a short fourth-down situation, and a 19-yard pass to Lencioni got Bozeman in the end zone for a two-score lead.
Bozeman junior defensive back Cordell Holzer intercepted a Dahlke pass on the next drive, and the Hawks later turned that turnover into a 26-yard Lencioni field goal to complete the scoring in the first half.
All of Gallatin’s points came in the third quarter. The Raptors engineered a seven-play, 70-yard drive on their first possession of the second half and scored on a Dahlke 7-yard run that made the score 17-7. Later, after Casagranda found Smith for scoring passes of 38 and 58 yards, Gallatin’s Carter Dahlke — Garrett’s freshman brother — returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Otherwise, Gallatin’s offense was kept mostly quiet. Garrett Dahlke finished 9 of 18 for 116 yards along with 19 yards rushing. Senior Evan Cherry and junior Quinn Clark, who have a combined 17 touchdowns this year, each managed just three catches for 41 and 26 yards, respectively.
“I’m going to hang the hat on the defense,” Wesche said. “Seven points is all they gave up. That’s a great offense over there, and they got after them for the get-go.”
Holzer had the only turnover with his interception, but the Hawks managed seven tackles for a loss for a combined 43 yards — 4.5 of those tackles behind the line came from Smith, who finished with seven stops and a sack.
“We had our game plan, and we executed it well,” said Holzer, who had six tackles. “We knew their game plan and where they wanted to go with the ball, and we shut them down.”
Jake Casagranda completed the scoring early in the fourth quarter, finding Brady Casagranda for a 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Brady finished with three catches for 66 yards along with 23 yards on the ground. Harrison had three grabs for 25 yards, and senior Connor Nye carried 14 times for 75 yards. Lencioni caught five passes for 105 yards, and Smith logged four catches for 157 yards.
“It was great to see everyone come together,” Smith said. “Compared to last year, when Gallatin was the first one to come out and score, this year we were and we kept the gas pedal down.”
In a matchup of the two best defenses in terms of points allowed in the Eastern AA this year, Bozeman’s offense dictated the game’s outcome.
“We started off hot,” Jake Casagranda said, “and we just kept rolling.”
