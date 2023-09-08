Bozeman High’s third offensive play of Friday’s game against Billings Skyview went for a mere 26 yards courtesy of senior running back Jack O’Brien.
That the play went for only a first down — instead of a touchdown like each of the Hawks’ first two plays, also from O’Brien — put an end to an unsustainable scoring pace. But it continued setting the early tone for what this homecoming game would become.
After two weeks of a modest running game and some incomplete performances despite a pair of wins, the Hawks were in many ways unstoppable against the Falcons.
Six first-half touchdowns put Bozeman well ahead en route to an eventual 56-7 win at Van Winkle Stadium.
“We were really working to put together a complete game,” senior linebacker Austin Baller said. “The first two weeks, we’ve known we didn’t start off as well as we needed to. And obviously today with two plays on offense and two touchdowns, we started off hot. That’s what we worked toward all week, and it showed.”
Bozeman moved to 3-0 overall with a 1-0 mark in the Eastern AA. Skyview suffered nonconference losses to Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital to open the season, and the schedule didn’t get any easier with Bozeman at the start of league play. The Falcons dropped to 0-3 overall.
There are sometimes not many lessons from such a lopsided margin, but Hawks head coach Levi Wesche focused primarily on establishing an attack on the ground (375 yards rushing on 35 carries) and little damage from penalties (two for 17 yards).
“There’s a lot of good takeaways,” Wesche said. “And they do some things unorthodox on defense, so we definitely had to communicate well, and we did that too.”
Bozeman often didn’t need long to score on any of its possessions. That trend started right away.
Skyview punted after three plays to begin the evening. On Bozeman’s first drive, O’Brien took a handoff 49 yards for a touchdown before the game was two minutes old. The Falcons punted again on their second drive, and Bozeman quarterback Kellen Harrison used his team’s second play to pass short over the middle to O’Brien, who raced 54 yards to the end zone. With kicks by Warner leFeber, Bozeman led 14-0 with 9 minutes, 20 seconds still to play in the first quarter.
O’Brien had a season-ending injury midway through last season. He was Bozeman’s leading rusher with 92 yards through the first two games of this year, but he broke out Friday in a big way. He finished with eight carries for 129 yards and his one long catch.
“It was awesome to come back from being hurt, and I couldn’t do it without my offensive line just running through dudes,” O’Brien said. “It’s a team effort, so we went out there and dominated.”
O’Brien later added a third touchdown on a 9-yard rush in the third quarter.
“For him to come out and show what he can really do,” Wesche said of O’Brien’s return from injury, “I believe he’s a college football-level player, and I’m glad he got to go out here and show everybody he’s really dang good.”
Bozeman’s third drive needed just a tad longer to result in a touchdown — three plays. After runs from O’Brien and Cordell Holzer for first downs, Harrison passed 23 yards to tight end Quaid Ash at the front corner of the end zone for a three-score lead.
Harley Bianchini added to the lead with a 33-yard run with 37 seconds left in the first quarter, capping a seven-play drive. It was the senior’s first varsity touchdown, and it was particularly sweet given that he’s still relatively new to the running back position.
“Especially when you get to turn around and celebrate with your teammates, it’s an amazing feeling,” Biachini said.
The first interruption of Bozeman’s offense came in the second quarter, as Harrison’s pass to the end zone was intercepted at the goal line by Skyview’s Jaxsyn Baker. The Falcons soon punted, though, and Bianchini scored on a 10-yard run with 6:06 left in the half. Two minutes later, Bozeman scored again on a 54-yard pass from Harrison to Rocky Lencioni.
Harrison completed 7 of 10 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Bianchini finished with 153 rushing yards on 13 carries.
“I watched him in rugby this spring, and I go, ‘That guy can play running back,’” Wesche said of the converted receiver. “I told the coaches, ‘I think we’re making a move,’ and little by little he’s gotten so much better and he’s really turned himself into a force.”
Skyview’s only points came late in the second quarter on a pass from Paxton Fitch to Grayden Wilkinson that went for 52 yards. Aside from that particular play, Fitch rarely had time to pass, and rushing lanes never materialized. The quarterback was routinely under pressure from Bozeman’s defensive front.
“Once you get up early on a team, it’s hard to come back from, so it limits what they can run from their playbook,” Baller said. “And you kind of have to throw the ball, so it’s a little easier for us to get pressure on the quarterback. Getting up early on them helps a lot.”
Baller finished with a team-high eight tackles, including four for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Falcons didn’t get a first first down until their fourth drive, when they already trailed by three touchdowns. They didn’t reach Bozeman territory until Wilkinson crossed over the 50 on his touchdown catch on their eighth drive.
A missed field goal by leFeber as time expired in the first half was immaterial. Bozeman’s point had been made.
For good measure, though, O’Brien had his third score on the opening drive of the second half. On Bozeman’s next drive, the offensive starters were lifted but the result remained the same. Sophomore running back Habt Ganser broke a couple of tackles on his way to a 60-yard touchdown. Later, in the fourth quarter, sophomore defensive back Jaden Bateson picked off a Fitch pass, acting as an exclamation point on the game.
“It’s super encouraging,” Wesche said of the performance from the backups, “but it’s also rewarding as a coach to see that everyone’s getting better and everyone’s working hard.”
