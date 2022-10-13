Let the news come to you

Football fans in the city would be lucky to see a better football game than what Bozeman and Gallatin offered last October.

But the 2022 versions of these teams — with the Hawks at 5-2 overall and an undefeated 5-0 in the Eastern AA, and the Raptors at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference — are better than last year, and the stakes are much higher.

When the teams take the field at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium, they will be battling for playoff positioning along with the claim of being the best team in town. A first-round bye could be decided, in part, by the outcome with just one week remaining in the regular season after this.

Billings West vs. Bozeman Gallatin (copy)

Billings West’s Daniel Teerink (21) carries the ball as Bozeman Gallatin’s Joshua Woodberry (44) defends on Sept. 8 in Billings.
BHS GFHS football (copy)
Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda passes the ball during a game against Great Falls High on Sept. 9 at Van Winkle Stadium. 
GHS BSHS football (copy)
Gallatin's Quinn Clark leaps over Billings Senior's Evan Rouane after intercepting the ball on Sept. 16 at Van Winkle Stadium. 
Billings Senior vs. Bozeman (copy)

Bozeman's Avery Allen (5) returns a punt against Billings Senior on Sept. 29 in Billings. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

