In first year as a running back, Jase Applebee is a catalyst for Bozeman's offense By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 5, 2021 Jase Applebee ended up as a running back almost by accident.In the week leading up to last season's playoff game against Helena High, Bozeman was down a scout team running back, so Applebee jumped in. Normally a slot receiver, Applebee made a quick impression on the Hawks coaching staff with his ability to make defenders miss.After the season, Jess Wattenbarger and Grayson Cetraro — Bozeman’s two lead runners from last year — both graduated, creating another void. Applebee, now a senior, worked in that position through the summer and has been a valuable catalyst for the Hawks in 2021. “I think a lot of kids when they’re on scout are, like, ‘Oh, man, this is the worst job in the world,’” Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said, “and he kind of used it to parlay himself into a position for this year that he thought he would never play.”Through six games, Applebee has accumulated over 1,100 all-purpose yards on offense and special teams to go along with seven total touchdowns.As a rusher, he’s carried 113 times for 569 yards and five touchdowns. Applebee is tied for second on the team with 17 catches — one of which is a touchdown — and he’s third in receiving yards with 181. He’s also averaging 36.7 yards per kickoff return, which has allowed him to rack up 440 total yards along with another score.For good measure, he can be found making an impact on defense as well. As a free safety, he’s third on the team in tackles (33) and he has one interception.“He gives us a little bit of everything in every phase of the game,” Wesche said. “I can’t speak enough about the kind of player he’s been for us this year.”Bozeman will hope for another big game from Applebee as the Hawks (3-3, 3-1 Eastern AA) host Great Falls CMR (5-1, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.Even though he is new to the position, Applebee has quickly adopted a mantra he hopes will make him a better running back.“One thing that (coaches) always say to me is, ‘Be the hammer, not the nail,’” Applebee said. “That’s what I try to keep in my head. Even though I’m running the ball, if I’m about to get tackled, I want to hit someone instead of them hitting me.”Wesche has praised Applebee for his ability to break tackles and pick up yards after contact. His speed also lends itself nicely to how dangerous he can be. “The first guy is not bringing him down right now,” Wesche said. “He’s a lot stronger than he looks, and he’s actually probably pound for pound the strongest kid on our team.”Applebee said the toughest part of his position switch was reading where running lanes would open. He picked up the footwork and procedures easily, but he admitted to still working on reading the holes opened up by the offensive line.To this point, though, he’s proven to be a reliable source of yardage when the team needs it. Teammates credit Applebee’s work ethic for making the transition a smooth one.“I think Wesche just knew Jase would be a dude there, and it would work best for the team,” Hawks senior tight end Jaxon Cotton said. “He’s one of the guys you got to get the ball in his hands, and he’s going to make a play for you.”Because Applebee is getting 25-30 touches a game, he is getting hit much more often than he ever has. He said his body is more sore than in past seasons, but he’s dedicated to his recovery.Applebee remembers his first real introduction to the position coming during the team’s season opener against Helena Capital.“I was going out to the left in the first quarter, it might have been our first drive, and I just went head-to-head with one of their linebackers,” Applebee said. “I was like, ‘OK, welcome to this. Now I need to get rolling.’”He has indeed gotten rolling, to the point where Wesche has described Applebee as the “workhorse” of the team’s offense.Applebee announced on Twitter Monday evening he received his first offer to play in college from Grinnell College, a Division III school in Iowa. He said he’s also had recruiting conversations with Montana Tech and attended a recruiting event last month at Montana.Applebee said some colleges have expressed interest in him as a defensive back, while others see him on offense. He said he’d gladly play either at the next level if he gets there.For now, though, he has a goal of becoming an all-state running back. But more importantly, he wants to help Bozeman win. He said it's gratifying to know he's played a role in the Hawks' success so far."At first I wasn't sure how I'd stack up playing running back, playing a new position, but I feel like I've done my best to try to help us win games," he said. "We've all been playing good, and it feels good to think I'm helping the team out." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 