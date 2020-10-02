After each team had three possessions, Bozeman established a firm grip of the game.
Great Falls CMR went three and out three straight times. And the Hawks turned each punt into seven points on each drive. By the time the Rustlers picked up a first down for the first time all game, they already trailed by 21. By halftime, they trailed by 49. By the end of the game, the Hawks led by 44.
In the dominant 63-19 win Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium, Bozeman (3-1) took control from the start and never lost command.
The Hawks pressured CMR’s offensive line and eliminated any time for playmakers to operate. They capitalized with a quick-strike style that used a no-huddle offense. Quarterback Jordan Jones threw five touchdowns while receiver Tucker Macbeth caught four of them.
Before the game started, Kenneth Eiden IV represented Bozeman as its sole captain for the coin toss. Then he immediately showed why he’s considered a team leader.
The Montana State commit missed the first three contests of the season due to an injury. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Eiden shed his block, burst into the backfield and took down the Rustlers’ runner in the backfield. He jumped up and celebrated with his teammates by chest-bumping Padraig Lang.
On the second play, Eiden made another tackle for loss. On third down, Eiden joined a group of Hawks sacking CMR’s quarterback to force a punt.
A few plays later, Jones hit Macbeth for a 41-yard touchdown.
The same sequence played out two more times. Jones hit Jase Applebee for a 14-yard touchdown and Macbeth again for a 17-yard score. Less than eight minutes into the game, Bozeman held a three-touchdown lead.
The Hawks’ no-huddle offense kept the Rustlers off balance and let the offense reach its peak. Once in rhythm, Jones completed pass after pass. CMR couldn’t keep up and allowed rushing touchdowns to Jess Wattenbarger, Brooks Talbot, Jackson Simonson and Sean Mcintyre.
With six minutes left, Elijah Eckles put the stamp on the victory. He lined up to punt, caught the snap and then faked it by weaving around the Rustlers’ defenders. He took the ball 43 yards to the end zone and greeted teammates on the sideline who jumped, ran and cheered to congratulate him.
After Bozeman built the early lead, the game never experienced a turning point. The Rustlers scored a few times in the second half, but the deficit was too large to threaten a comeback.
As has become a hallmark of the Hawks’ program in recent years, they showed progress compared to previous games.
Following a season-opening loss, Bozeman has now won three straight games and dialed in its execution. The Hawks never trailed Friday and never gave the Rustlers a chance.
Since next week’s game at Belgrade was canceled due to COVID-19, Bozeman has just two regular season games remaining. In two weeks, the Hawks will play new crosstown rival Gallatin. Then they’ll play Billings West, another contender in Class AA.
In each of the past two seasons, the Hawks only lost once. The way they played Friday, riding a three-game win streak, they looked like a team that could defend its state championship.
No matter what happens down the line, Friday’s contest was all Bozeman.
