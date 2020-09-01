All summer, Kenneth Eiden IV planned to play his senior season of football.
The Bozeman Hawks all-state player and Montana State commit said his team had mentally prepared to start practicing. As athletes and coaches often say, the Hawks are focusing on one day at a time. But this time relates to protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hawks, Eiden said, are taking those precautions seriously. Even outside of wearing masks and socially distancing when possible, he said they’ve tried to limit the amount of people they spend time with outside of practice to cap a possible spread of the virus.
They know if one person on the team contracts the disease, Eiden added, that could eliminate some games or a season for a whole team.
The Hawks, the returning Class AA champions, and the Gallatin Raptors have been practicing since mid-August. Despite the oddity of temperature checks before practice and all the other new rules in place, Eiden said his team has tried to keep everything as normal as possible.
He feels safe stepping on the field.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Eiden said. “Hopefully it works out and I get to play the game I love.”
Hawks head coach Levi Wesche pointed out how time consuming the extra protocols like sanitizing shared equipment can be. He’s also had to rework his practice plan to make more time for water breaks and individual drills that have to be spaced out.
The Hawks and other Class AA schools gained more time to practice when their nonconference games were canceled. Local programs still have over a week to prepare for their first games.
The Hawks haven’t practiced twice a day this offseason, which normally is the case. But because of the extra time after games were called off, they’ll end up with about the same number of practices before their first game at Billings Senior on Sept. 10.
“We have to take care of the fine details even more than normal and tweak some things here and there. But in the end, football is football and that remains the same,” Wesche said. “You try to limit as much contact as we can. But in the end, it’s still football and basics stay the same. You have to block, run, tackle.”
While so much has changed, Wesche said the players have adapted well. That’s especially true, he added, for the seniors because of how badly they want to have a season. They’re cognizant of the importance of following those health guidelines because they want to make sure the season lasts.
Wesche wasn’t sure how the altered practice schedules and routines would affect their performance as they seek to win back-to-back state titles. But with reliable offensive and defensive linemen and experienced skill players returning, Wesche thinks the Hawks will be “right in the thick of things” in the postseason.
“For us, we’re going to have to be at the best level we can,” Wesche said. “I really believe our kids are working diligently to play at a high level of football. To reach our potential, maybe it will take a couple extra weeks, but every other team is the same way. No one is getting a free ride here. Everybody has the same hurdles we do.
“In comparison to the rest of the state, I imagine we’ll be right where we should be. Can we execute? Can we run our plays better than how the other teams can run theirs? Can we win our one-on-one matchups? Those things don’t really change.”
Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler complimented the Bozeman School District’s administration for helping create a safer environment where students can still enjoy sports. Chandler also emphasized the importance of hiring a reliable staff in the program’s inaugural season.
“I wouldn’t say they’re easy,” Chandler said of following health guidelines. “But at the same time, I think us as coaches and the players, everyone understands that, if we want to actually have a season, that this is what we’ve got to do. I think everyone understands and buys into that.”
While the Hawks still have about 30 seniors returning, the Raptors won’t have a single senior and will rely on players with little varsity experience.
The Raptors have been forced to adjust. While construction on their weight room wasn’t finished, they went to The Pitt and utilized space at Van Winkle Stadium to prepare for the season. Chandler noted how older players have already stepped up by offering car rides to younger players who may need them.
Chandler, a former player and coach at Bozeman, has been eager to “start something from scratch” at Gallatin. He’s looking forward to seeing how the Raptors compare to other teams.
Initially, he won’t care much about Gallatin’s record. He’s simply looking for a competitive desire from his team early on.
“Are you ever going to back down? Are you ever going to break? Are you ever going to quit? How physical are you going to be? And are you going to stick together in tough times?” Chandler said. “All those things are questions we’re going to have to answer here shortly, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Both Chandler and Wesche are confident their football seasons can be completed. Wesche stressed how carefully his players and those involved with the program have followed health guidelines.
Support from those within the community, Wesche and Chandler said, illustrates how much they want to see games happen on schedule.
“We’ve got to know, at any moment, this thing could change,” Chandler said. “We’re just going to try to make the best of the situation.”
