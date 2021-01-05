Hoping to watch teams Gallatin would face in the future, Michael Claxton traveled to Bozeman for the Class AA tournament in March. The day he arrived, games were canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Ever since then, Claxton, Gallatin’s head coach, and Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler — both in their first years in their positions — have dealt with myriad unknowns. Both have rosters with little to no previous varsity experience.
Nonetheless, both are eager to see how well their teams can compete in live situations. Both the Hawks and the Raptors begin their seasons on Thursday as part of a 14-game regular season schedule only against Eastern AA opponents.
“There’s going to be challenges along the way, no question,” Claxton said. “But how we respond to adversity in terms of our attitude and work ethic and will to keep fighting and striving to develop a winning culture here, those things are going to be measured more heavily in how we evaluate our season.”
Claxton, a Chester native, played collegiately at Montana Tech, Montana State-Billings and MSU-Northern. He also played and then coached professionally in Europe. His first year at Gallatin will mark his 13th as a head coach.
Though the Raptors’ offseason was altered by the pandemic, Claxton still felt the time was productive with practices or weight training four times a week. They didn’t have a chance to compete in tournaments or camps and face other programs, but Claxton felt it was a good opportunity to develop skills and chemistry for a team with no seniors.
Hostetler was a freshman coach at Bozeman for eight years and coached in Livingston for another eight, including six as head varsity coach. He noted some Hawks players have missed practices due to COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantines. He emphasized the team is taking health measures seriously, including temperature checks as well as wearing masks and social distancing when possible.
“We’ve been going through it as normal as we can,” Hostetler said. “We just do the best we can to take precautions and hope for the best.”
The last months would’ve been a pivotal time for both the Hawks and Raptors because of how young the two teams are.
Hostetler noted Padraig and Brady Lang are the Hawks’ only two returners with significant varsity experience. The coach felt nonconference games would’ve been beneficial so he could watch his team work through in-game scenarios. But those nonconference games were nixed this year.
With the Hawks’ first two games being against Billings West and Billings Skyview, Hostetler said the Hawks will “jump into the fire” from the beginning.
“We’re still kind of in the learning stage,” Hostetler said. “But we do have some pretty talented kids.”
Claxton said some of the Raptors have already shown exemplary leadership. By the end of the season, he wants each player to compete as if they are a year older, so he hopes juniors begin to thrive at the level seniors normally do by the postseason.
Claxton is looking for his team to develop certain traits rather than focusing on Gallatin’s record. He wants the Raptors to maintain positivity, aggressiveness and persistence.
“Do we want to win? Yes. Do we want to go out and compete every single night? Yes,” Claxton said. “But will wins and losses determine the success of our season? I would say no in this first year because we’re going to focus on us and development in terms of our culture and mentality our players have.”
Claxton wanted to invest time and effort on defense this preseason. With that focus, he hopes that translates to a positive rebounding margin and this will all then help the Raptors succeed on offense. He hopes their game plan allows Gallatin to put pressure on opponents and control the pace of games.
Hostetler has a similar emphasis. The Hawks, he said, will try to play as fast as they can, dictate the tempo of contests and rely on their standout shooters. He has also emphasized being fundamentally sound on both ends of the court.
“We want to get the most out of our ability and the most out of our talent,” Hostetler said. “If we’re playing well at the end of the year, that will be a successful season.”
