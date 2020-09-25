As Levi Wesche often emphasizes, turnovers and penalties can often be root causes of a loss. And early on Friday night, the Bozeman Hawks head coach cited those aspects as reasons why his team was losing.
But once those issues were corrected, they flourished. The Hawks (2-1) scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to post a 30-7 Eastern AA win at Great Falls (1-2).
“I’m really happy with where we’re at,” Wesche said. “I think our kids refocused. We were recommitted to being great in practice and all of that showed tonight.”
Wesche said the Hawks were “shaky” to start out. Their fouls were costly, and Wesche claimed they happened because of a lack of discipline.
But the Hawks changed the course of the contest thanks to their defense. The unit established the pace in the second half with a stop and then a takeaway on the following possession.
Wesche complimented his coaching staff for drawing up an effective scheme. Players were in the right spots, and their communication led to a stout performance.
Those factors, Wesche noted, became especially evident in the second half.
“The defense all night long was outstanding,” he said. “We played about as well as we’re capable of. We’ve still got a ways to go as far as some of the mental things and things like that, but they really cranked it up in the second half.”
The Hawks capitalized on Bison penalties midway through the third quarter, setting up a Brooks Talbot touchdown run. Shortly after, Reece Stanish intercepted a pass on Great Falls’ side of the field, and Talbot scored again.
Suddenly, after the Hawks trailed at halftime, they held a commanding two-possession lead.
“I really think from there on out we just kind of rolled,” Wesche said.
Bozeman’s Jess Wattenbarger ran in another touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Hawks quarterback Jordan Jones hit Tucker Macbeth for a game-ceiling TD with a few minutes remaining.
Wesche said the offensive momentum was created because they “just stopped shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers.”
The Hawks committed minimal fouls and didn’t cough the ball up in the second half. This allowed them to sustain drives where promising possessions early on were squandered because of those mistakes, especially when they crept close to the end zone.
“On offense,” Wesche said, “we finally started to get out of our own way and started to click a little bit and take yards in big chunks.”
After dropping their season opener at Billings Senior, the Hawks have responded by winning back-to-back matchups. They host Great Falls CMR next week and hope to turn this into a winning streak.
While Wesche is happy with his team’s latest win, he said the Hawks have “still got a lot of growing to do.” That includes cutting out turnovers and penalties.
“Once we do that,” Wesche said, “I think we’re going to be a very solid football team.”
