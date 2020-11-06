Considering the recent success of the program, Bozeman’s seniors weren’t satisfied.
The Hawks were coming off a blowout win in the opening round of the postseason. But this wasn’t enough. Knowing they would have a tough path back to the state championship, likely on the road from here on, the Hawks were determined to keep winning.
To open the Class AA quarterfinals, Bozeman allowed Helena to take an early lead. But it didn’t matter. The East No. 3-seeded Hawks (6-2) stormed back and advanced to the state semifinals with a 35-28 win at West No. 2 Helena on Friday night.
The Hawks will have a rematch at East No. 1-seeded Billings West in the semifinals next week.
“Our kids just kept getting punched, and Helena High kept swinging,” Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said. “We could’ve collapsed, especially in the first half, but we stuck to the game plan and executed better in the second half.”
Earlier this week, Wesche called Helena a well-rounded team with excellent defense and an “outstanding” defensive line. That presented a clear obstacle for the Hawks early on.
Early in the second quarter, the Bengals forced a fumble at Bozeman’s own 12-yard line. A short time later, Helena’s Kaden Huot scrambled to his left and found Dexter Tedesco for a 7-yard touchdown pass, giving Helena the first lead of the contest.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Bozeman’s Logan Pailthorpe displayed his speed and took it back for an equalizing score.
Only a few minutes later, the Bengals battled back. Huot found Tedesco open in the middle of the field for a 36-yard touchdown, giving Helena back the lead.
After a few exchanged possessions, the Hawks took over at their own 31-yard line with less than two minutes left. But they didn’t need that much time to tie the contest back up.
Going into the game, Bozeman running back Jess Wattenbarger knew the Bengals played with a physical edge. So, he thought, the Hawks would have to match that.
Set up by a deep pass from Jordan Jones to Pailthorpe, Wattenbarger bounced off multiple tackles and punched in a 15-yard touchdown with about 30 seconds before intermission.
Wesche believed Bozeman’s offensive line was the main reason the Hawks kept within striking distance.
To open the second half, the Hawks compiled another scoring drive to earn their first lead of the game.
A 32-yard run by Montana State commit Kenneth Eiden IV set up the Hawks at Helena’s 36-yard line. Bozeman’s drive stalled and the Hawks were forced to try a field goal, which was missed, but a Helena penalty set up Bozeman with a first and goal.
The Hawks capitalized, as Eiden punched in a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
On the following Helena possession, the Bengals tried to take back momentum with a fake punt, but Tedesco was caught short of the line to gain. That mistake set up Bozeman for more points. Jones found Pailthorpe on a short route, and the receiver avoided a tackle and bolted for a 38-yard touchdown, giving Bozeman a two-score lead.
Wesche pointed to Pailthorpe’s “huge” performance as another reason why the Hawks “exploded” offensively in the second half.
Another Bengals drive stalled early, but they tried another fake punt. This one worked, as Bozeman was called for pass interference, keeping the ball with the Bengals.
Another Bozeman pass interference advanced the drive further, and on fourth and goal, Huot again alluded the Hawks’ pressure and found Raef Miller for a touchdown strike early in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to the Bengals,” Wesche said. “They never stopped fighting. I thought our kids just executed a lot better in the third and fourth quarters.”
The Hawks responded quickly. On a third and 3, Jones rolled to his right and dropped a pinpoint pass to Tucker Macbeth for a 39-yard score with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Huot threw a 20-yard touchdown to Ethan Maxness with less than five minutes to go to bring the game within a score. The Bengals took back possession again near midfield down by a touchdown with about three minutes left. They marched down into Bozeman territory, but Brady Lang intercepted a Helena pass to clinch the win.
“We have a lot of things we need to clean up,” Wesche said. “But our kids showed a lot of heart and continued to battle, and we found a way to win.”
Before the game, Wesche noted how dissatisfied Bozeman’s seniors had been this year. The Hawks had lost two games during the regular season, which they hadn’t done in their previous two years.
This pushed the Hawks to perform at a higher level now in the playoffs. Wesche noticed their focus in meetings and competitive level in practices picked up. This, he said, is how the Hawks improved throughout the year and reached this point.
“Our standards have been extremely high over the last couple years,” Wesche said earlier this week. “So while we’ve been extremely blessed to have a season and we know how lucky we are, I think our seniors are very motivated to leave a different legacy than where we’re at right now.”
