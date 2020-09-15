Following a loss, Levi Wesche wants to be careful.
The Bozeman head coach knows how important this week will be for his program. If the Hawks nonchalantly forget their season-opening defeat, Wesche said they may have a hard time learning from mistakes or might simply think it’s a one-time occurrence. But if they put too much weight on last week’s game, Wesche worries what that could do for his team’s confidence and response.
Based on what Wesche saw early this week from his team in practice, the Hawks are ready to rebound. After losing at Billings Senior last week, the Hawks (0-1) will host Billings Skyview (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman’s home opener.
“For our kids, it’s a very disappointing start for what they thought was going to be a promising season,” Wesche said. “What I want them to understand is that it can still be a promising season, but they’ve got to stop looking five, six, seven weeks down the road. We’ve got to take this day by day, play by play, and get better every time.”
The Hawks know exactly how they need to improve. Wesche emphasized how missed tackles and a negative-three turnover margin led to the loss. He added how the Hawks showed moments of potential, but reiterated how they often won’t win when those two fundamental aspects suffer.
Tucker Macbeth, who caught a touchdown in Bozeman’s 34-13 loss at Senior, felt the Hawks were still trying to fine-tune their skills leading up to the game. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hawks have had limited contact during the preseason. This means they haven’t tackled much.
And with limited fans, Macbeth also realized the Hawks’ energy was hampered.
“That slowed us down a little bit and took us a second to get back in a rhythm,” Macbeth said, “and by then it was too late in the game.”
Hawks senior Grayson Cetraro felt his team’s mental approach was more detrimental in the loss than any physical part of that game. Because of the Hawks’ practice limitations, Cetraro highlighted the importance of approaching each training opportunity they have with more focus.
On Monday, he saw that. Though last week wasn’t the Hawks’ desired result, Cetraro still felt his team’s confidence didn’t waver.
“As a team, I think we all need to trust each other,” he said. “We’ve been big this week focusing in on practice and bringing the energy. … We need to pick each other up, and we need to trust each other, not hesitate at all and go out there and play.”
Wesche blamed himself for how the Hawks were ill-prepared last week. However, he is still confident in the program’s schemes and still thinks players are in a position to succeed.
“Do I think we’re on the right path right now? Yes,” Wesche said. “But I also don’t want to sit here and say we’ve solved the problem because we did not play well against Senior. … But we’re also not as poor of a team that showed up down there. We still have a lot that we can still do, and we’ve got to find a way to coax that out of ourselves.”
The Hawks have enjoyed recent success against Skyview, including a 58-0 win last season. But that means little to the Hawks. Cetraro said they’re still taking the time in practice and watching film to prepare like they would against any other opponent.
The Hawks, Cetraro said, want to prove they’re still one of the best teams in the state. Macbeth added the Hawks are eager and “want (a win) that much more” now.
“I’m definitely not worried,” Macbeth said. “I have 100% trust in my teammates. We all want to get back on that field and have a good week of practice. I think we’re ready for our next game.”
Wesche pointed out Skyview competed closely with Billings West early on in their game last week, but turnovers and stalled drives doomed the Falcons. That reminded Wesche of his own team, so Skyview should also be equally as motivated to respond.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us on Friday night because I still don’t think we know what type of team we are yet because we haven’t had a very good sampling of what we can be,” Wesche said. “Good teams can improve every single week, and hopefully we’re a good team.”
