Facing first and goal from the 2-yard line with two seconds left in the first half, Bozeman called timeout.
The Hawks were in this position earlier in the game when they missed on fourth-and-goal. This time, they came through.
Jess Wattenbarger carried the ball to his left. He burst through the line and into the end zone. Despite a rocky first half, Bozeman entered the locker room with an 11-point lead.
The lead only kept growing.
The Hawks (1-1) took command in the second half to roll to the 45-6 win in their home opener at Van Winkle Stadium. Following a Week 1 loss, Bozeman did more than enough to bounce back and avoid its first consecutive losses since 2017. Regardless of some rough spots early, the Hawks cruised after halftime.
“When we went in the locker room, we knew we had to focus up,” Wattenbarger said, “because we know how good we are and we knew how good we could be. We just turned it on in the second half.”
On its first drive of the game, Bozeman moved the ball efficiently down the field. Quarterback Jordan Jones completed passes when called upon, and the Hawks’ running backs combined to slice through the Falcons’ defense.
But once Bozeman was inside Skyview’s 10-yard line, the drive stalled. On second and goal, the snap flew over Jones’ head and the Hawks couldn’t cross the goal line. So they settled for a 38-yard Elijah Eckles field goal and took a 3-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, Grayson Cetraro ran into the end zone from 22 yards out to put Bozeman up by 10.
But Skyview answered with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Goodall to Payton Sanders to end the opening frame. The score came off a successful Falcons fake punt earlier in the drive.
And that was just one example of the miscues the Hawks made. Earlier in the first quarter, Jones fumbled when Bozeman was inside the red zone. After the offense walked slowly off the field, head coach Levi Wesche spoke with Jones individually on the sideline.
“One play doesn't define you,” Wesche said of what they discussed. “You got to continue to bounce back. You're the quarterback. You got to be the most mentally tough guy there is.”
In the second quarter, Jones threw incomplete on fourth and goal, he threw an interception and a running into the kicker penalty allowed the Falcons to extend a drive.
While the errors prevented the Hawks from initially expanding their lead, it didn’t fully hold them back.
Throughout the third quarter, Bozeman started imposing its style on the Falcons. The Hawks relied on their rushing attack to set the tone. They marched down the field with relative ease. From the 30-yard line, Jones hit an open Jase Applebee along the right sideline. Applebee kept himself from going out of bounds and then ran calmly into the end zone without any defenders around him.
That pushed Bozeman’s lead to 24-6 with four minutes left in the third quarter, and the outcome was never in doubt from there.
“We want to establish the line of scrimmage, run the football,” Wesche said, “and I think when we can start play action, Jordan has all the arm strength in the world to start pushing the ball down the field.”
Minutes later, the Hawks charged down the field again to take further control of the contest. To cap a dominant drive, Jones threw into the end zone on fourth and 2 from the Skyview 7-yard line. The ball ricocheted up in the air and landed in Bryson Zanto’s hands. The limited crowd erupted, in admiration of the heads-up play and in recognition of the margin between the two teams.
Linemen high-fived Jones on the sideline. Others clapped in excitement. The fourth quarter hadn’t yet started and Bozeman led by 25.
For extra insurance, the Hawks tacked on another score when Tucker Macbeth returned an interception 75 yards. He caught the ball without any Falcons near him, weaved around potential tacklers and accelerated in open field.
Teammates lifted their arms in the air as he sped toward the end zone, and the Hawks sped toward their first win of the season.
In the closing minutes, with Bozeman’s defense on the field, Wesche again spoke with Jones on the sideline. Then he offered a fist-bump and watched the Hawks complete their turnaround.
“We want to go clean up our mistakes. We're going to continue to grow as a team,” Wesche said. ”But man, it's better than being on the other side of this thing.”
