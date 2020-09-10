Levi Wesche knew how tough matchups between Bozeman and Billings Senior traditionally are. So the Hawks’ head coach knew just how difficult Thursday’s contest would be.
Bozeman, the defending Class AA champion, started the 2020 campaign with a 34-13 loss at Senior.
“Senior is a very good football team,” Wesche said. “They flat-out took it to us. But we also had self-inflicted wounds.”
Preseason practices have been altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawks, for example, couldn’t train at full-contact as often as they usually do. In fact, their scrimmage last week was their only time they could tackle.
Previously, Wesche noted tackling and limiting turnovers as two specific areas teams may struggle with because of the altered practices. And he pointed out those aspects as weaknesses for Bozeman after Thursday’s game.
He said the chances of winning a game when those areas aren’t up to par “aren’t very good.”
Senior started the scoring with an explosive play and didn’t slow down. Junior Bergen tossed up a 26-yard pass to the end zone, and Jacksen Burckley jumped over two Bozeman defenders for the first touchdown of the game.
The Broncs followed with a strip sack, then Bergen ran in for a touchdown. The Hawks responded, though, when Jordan Jones rolled out to his left and threw a dart to Brady Lang, who created separation on an out route, for a 7-yard touchdown. That slashed the lead to one possession in the first quarter.
Wesche was frustrated by how the Hawks would follow explosive plays or effective execution on special teams with costly mistakes, however. Senior followed with 21 unanswered points. Two touchdown runs by Bergen and another by Christian Emineth led to a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Jones threw another touchdown pass to Tucker MacBeth in the final minutes to give the Hawks their final score.
“The two things you have to do well is run the football and stop the run,” Wesche said, “and we didn’t do either of those things well.”
The Hawks have bounced back from early-season losses before. They dropped a game to Missoula Big Sky early last season before their championship run, including a win over Big Sky in the playoffs.
Wesche said the Hawks will have to closely watch film and evaluate the performance of every position group. That, he said, is how they will move on from the season-opening defeat.
“Honestly, as a coaching staff, we’ve got to do a better job of making sure these kids are ready to play,” Wesche said. “We have to evaluate what our game plan was and what this team is. If we can shore up taking care of the ball and tackle better, I think we can move forward with some positive things. I’m not giving up on this team by any means.”
