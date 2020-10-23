Billings West was undefeated, but Bozeman didn’t encounter anything unexpected.
The Hawks knew West would be fast and well-rounded. They felt they created a solid game plan which provided them an opportunity to win. But Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said they made too many mistakes that cost them.
After the Hawks took a lead with less than six minutes to play, West (7-0) drove down mere seconds later and scored a game-winning touchdown to lift the Golden Bears to a 23-19 Eastern AA win over Bozeman (4-2) in Billings.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Hawks, who will enter the Class AA playoffs next week as the No. 3 seed.
“I was really pleased with the way our kids competed,” Wesche said. “We just didn’t play a clean enough game to end up pulling off the victory.”
West started the scoring with a 26-yard field goal by Spencer Berger, but Bozeman’s Elijah Eckles replied with a 31-yard field goal to tie it in the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Eckles hit a 33-yarder, which was set up by an interception from Tucker Macbeth.
With about four minutes left in the first half, West took back the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Claunch. But two plays later, Bozeman’s Jordan Jones hit Kenneth Eiden IV over the middle for a 63-yard score to give the Hawks the lead back.
West held a 16-13 advantage at halftime after Michael DeLeon plowed in a 5-yard touchdown run with less than a second remaining in the first half.
Following intermission, Eckles connected on a 34-yard field goal after Reece Stanish intercepted a Golden Bears pass. The contest was tied at 16 going into the fourth quarter.
Wesche was disappointed that the Hawks couldn’t convert more of those drives into touchdowns.
“Obviously that stings,” he said.
Eckles converted on a 41-yard field goal with 5:49 to play, giving the Hawks a three-point advantage. But less than a minute later, West’s Taco Dowler caught a 31-yard touchdown throw from Claunch on a drive that was set up by a 56-yard kick return by Dowler.
The Hawks tried to respond, but they turned the ball over on downs on the following possession. West burned the rest of the clock from there.
“We’re very disappointed,” Wesche said. “There’s a lot of stuff that we’re capable of fixing, and I think we have to feel pretty good about that.”
Wesche pointed out Bozeman turned the ball over multiple times and committed penalties that stalled drives.
The Hawks didn’t play up to their potential, Wesche said. But he believes many of those errors can be corrected for the playoffs.
“We’ve got to shift gears and fix our mistakes and move forward,” Wesche said. “We’ve got to go back to work. This group has shown it can work through adversity, so we’ve just got to continue moving forward.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.