For the second time in as many weeks, Gallatin toppled one of the Western AA’s prominent programs in nonconference play.

Seven days after beating Helena Capital, the defending state champions, the Raptors delivered a 28-13 defeat to Missoula Sentinel on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.

The wins served as Gallatin’s first against those schools — new accomplishments ticked off for the fourth-year program trying to establish itself as a power in the sport. The 2023 season is still young, but the Raptors have managed to make a statement with their early performances.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

