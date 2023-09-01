For the second time in as many weeks, Gallatin toppled one of the Western AA’s prominent programs in nonconference play.
Seven days after beating Helena Capital, the defending state champions, the Raptors delivered a 28-13 defeat to Missoula Sentinel on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
The wins served as Gallatin’s first against those schools — new accomplishments ticked off for the fourth-year program trying to establish itself as a power in the sport. The 2023 season is still young, but the Raptors have managed to make a statement with their early performances.
“We just know that we’ve got to play our ball, and it’s pretty encouraging to see that we win a game against a really good team and we’re not even playing our best football,” junior quarterback Grant Vigen said. “We know going into each week that we’ve got to play our best football and just execute.”
Gallatin’s win was not without its mistakes — namely, some negative plays and a fourth-quarter fumble that led to Sentinel’s final touchdown — but a trait of a good team is to not let those mistakes completely derail a winning effort.
“I think we have the ability to be pretty good at times,” head coach Hunter Chandler said. “But if we want to be as good as we say we want to be … our situational football and our execution has to be at a higher level. Our effort’s there, our physicality is there, and I think they’re playing as a team, and that’s nice to see.”
The Raptors took control of the game early, scoring the evening’s first three touchdowns. It was a promising start against a Spartans (1-1) team that tallied 50 points last week against Billings Skyview.
“Being able to play with the lead was massive,” Chandler said, “and our offense did a great job of executing in the first half and scoring in the red zone.”
Gallatin’s defense created the first red zone opportunity. After the Raptors punted on their first drive, the ensuing Sentinel series lasted just three plays. A third-down pass by Spartans quarterback Riley Allen was tipped by defensive lineman Aden Matosich and caught by Sy Hilliard at the 13-yard line. Just over two minutes later, running back Wes Donaghey scored on a 2-yard rush.
Hilliard, a senior who’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, was a running back in previous seasons, though he didn’t play much. He has switched to playing mostly defense this season.
“Sy’s a little undersized, but he is physical, plays hard and is coachable,” Chandler said. “Kids like that, you’re gonna find a way to get him on the field. That was a really big play at the beginning of the game. … We jumped on them kind of early, and that play sparked it all.”
Hilliard said it was validating to have a play like that so early in his defensive lineman career.
“It was almost surreal. This is my first year playing D-line and just having that happen one of the first times you play it is insane,” he said. “I’m happy I did it for the team.”
For the offense to take advantage a short time later made it all the better.
“It was a pretty sweet deal,” Hilliard said. “I couldn’t be more happy with how that turned out.”
Sentinel struggled to move the ball on its next drive, and a Carter Dahlke punt return for Gallatin set the Raptors up nicely. Dahlke later received a short pass from Vigen over the middle and raced 27 yards up the sideline for a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to play in the first quarter.
Sentinel attempted to convert a fourth down early in the second quarter, but Allen threw another interception. This one went to junior safety Jarrett Herz, who returned the ball 53 yards to Gallatin’s 27-yard line.
Vigen threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Josh Woodberry shortly after, and the Raptors had themselves a three-score lead.
Sentinel finally scored with 3:46 left in the half on a 3-yard run from Jace Koshatka. After a Raptors punt, Sentinel was driving again but Allen’s third interception of the half halted that momentum. Gallatin senior Ryan Nansel came down with the ball along the sideline, and the Raptors offense kneeled out the remaining time on the clock.
The third quarter was scoreless, but Gallatin scored two plays into the fourth. Vigen threw to senior receiver Quinn Clark to convert a fourth-and-8, and then he went back to Clark for a 7-yard touchdown on the next play.
The Raptors used Reese Dahlke at quarterback at times, as well, but the passing attack looked more polished with Vigen doing the throwing.
“Like any good quarterback, he’s got a good command of the offense,” Chandler said. “He’s got a nice, calm demeanor about him back there, and he’s got some arm talent. When his mechanics are good and he decides to whip a ball, man, he can spin it.”
Vigen recognizes that he’s got plenty of options to pass to when he’s in the game, but he also spoke highly of the team’s defense and how important those three interceptions were to the victory.
“We got great field position every single drive,” Vigen said. “That’s a big, strong group of guys that really like to hit, really like to tackle.”
Allen threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Danny Sirmon with 14 seconds remaining to complete the scoring. A two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Next up for Gallatin will be a game at Billings Senior in the start of league play. The Broncs opened this season with a 44-15 win against Missoula Hellgate but followed with a 49-7 loss to Kalispell Glacier on Friday.
Now that the Raptors have successfully navigated nonconference action, their attention turns to proving their mettle against the Eastern AA.
“We’ve just been getting better together and learning how to play better together,” Hilliard said of the takeaways after two weeks. “We’re starting to learn to fix our mistakes, and now we’ve got to keep building, go to Senior and keep going one week at a time.”
