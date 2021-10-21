top story Garrett Dahlke filling in well at QB, helps light up Gallatin offense with brother Noah By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now TOP: Gallatin’s Garrett Dahlke looks to pass against Bozeman on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. ABOVE: Noah Dahlke catches a pass before scoring Oct. 7 in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Noah Dahlke catches a pass before running for a touchdown on Oct. 7 in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Noah Dahlke remembers well the year he fell in love with football.He was in first grade, playing receiver in a YMCA flag football league in Omaha, Nebraska, with his younger brother Garrett Dahlke, a kindergartner, at quarterback.The touchdowns were shorter back then, but they offered a glimpse at what would become a longstanding football connection between the Gallatin brothers. Following a win against Belgrade two weeks ago in which Garrett found Noah for four catches, 138 yards and a pair of scores, the receiver went to find old film their father had taken all those years ago."That's pretty much how it's been," Noah, a senior, said of their respective positions. "He was a quarterback, and it was pretty awesome to look back and watch."Last year, Garrett made a few starts in place of the injured Braeden Mikkelson. He threw for 288 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Garrett is back at QB near the end of this season because Mikkelson hurt his hand three weeks ago against Great Falls CMR and backup Jake Vigen already has a broken wrist.After a 42-0 win over Belgrade and a narrow 38-35 loss to Bozeman, the Raptors (3-5, 1-5 Eastern AA) are in position to earn their first ever playoff berth if they beat Billings Skyview (1-7, 0-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.In the past two games, Garrett, a junior, has thrown for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception. Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said on Wednesday that Mikkelson’s hand is improving, but he didn’t name a starter.Whether Garrett starts or not, he’s proven the offense can move well under his leadership.“We’re really happy with Garrett and the way he’s played and the way the offense is kind of rolling,” Chandler said. “It’s a pretty big luxury to have a kid like that who was honestly a third-string kid to start the year at quarterback.”Noah said he expected nothing less from his brother. He knew he would rise to the occasion.“He still knew everything, so I feel like he was still really comfortable coming back in,” Noah said. “He’d been a part of all the offensive meetings, so he knew what was going on. I feel like he’s really good in the fact that he’s super calm and confident. He’s not going to be really loud about that. The calm confidence is really big for him.”After being beaten out in quarterback competitions for the past two seasons, Garrett was moved to wide receiver so he could stay on the field. This year, he has 11 catches for 123 yards. He said he was happy to move back to his natural position as the team needed him. Plus, the five touchdowns to his older brother have had him reminiscing also. “We’ve done it in the backyard since we were 4 or 5 years old,” Garrett said. “To do it on a big stage like this, it’s fun.”Both Mikkelson and Vigen are seniors, so Noah believes Garrett has done enough to be considered a starter for next year’s team.“He’s made a pretty good case for himself,” Noah said. “Not anything against the younger guys, but they’ll have a challenge.”Noah has only increased his standing as the team’s leading receiver since his brother took over. He now has 43 catches for 762 yards and 11 touchdowns. They connected for three scores against Bozeman.“He’s super explosive. We like to get him the ball in a quick passing game, get him the ball in space, and see what he can do,” Chandler said. “He’s definitely a huge weapon for us.”Garrett said he relied on his brother to learn more of the technical aspects of being a receiver. His experience as a quarterback made some things — like timing or spacial awareness — easier to learn. But as a quarterback he also has to know what every player on the field is doing. He’s found that the game slows down as a receiver when he only has to focus on himself.“It’s a lot of learning, but I think I’ve handled it pretty well,” Garrett said.Garrett’s not sure where he’ll line up on Friday, but he said he’s most focused on helping the Raptors score as many points as they can. He wants to see his brother’s senior class earn a playoff berth in just the school’s second year, so he expects the juniors and underclassmen to play hard for them.“It’s really their game,” he said.Noah said the seniors in particular are proud of helping the team be in control of its own destiny.“None of us want to be done with this. This is amazing,” he said, pausing to take in the scene of Wednesday’s practice. “We’re all going to miss it a lot. Some guys will go on to college, but all the guys are going to miss what this year has been. Starting new traditions, culture, it’s big to be a part of that.”More personally, Noah is glad he gets to end his high school football career with Garrett throwing to him — just like their childhood days.“It’s so special, especially senior year,” Noah said. “Falling in love with football, and he was the quarterback. I don't know if this is going to be the end for me or not, but definitely I could go out this way — catching touchdowns from him." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.