During the preseason, Gallatin’s football coaches struggled to determine a winner of the quarterback battle between Grant Vigen and Reese Dahlke.
It was a challenge because neither player fell into a lull. They both proved to be deserving of time on the field. So, rather than overthink things too much, playing them both became the plan.
“I think it got to the point where we saw so many positives in both of them,” head coach Hunter Chandler said. “We decided that the best thing to do for our team was to get them both on the field and sometimes get them both on the field at the same time.”
It doesn’t always happen that two-QB systems find success (though nearby Montana State is a notable exception). But Gallatin has started 3-0 this season in large part because of how its two quarterbacks complement each other.
The Raptors will look to stay undefeated as they host Great Falls CMR (2-1, 0-1 Eastern AA) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
Recalling his team’s 51-28 win over Billings Senior last Friday, Chandler said that was “definitely the best” example so far of how the team can win with this strategy.
Though Vigen was intercepted twice, he did pass for a touchdown (to Dahlke) and completed 9 of 13 passes for 143 yards. He also ran for a 2-yard score. Dahlke, in addition to his 19-yard touchdown reception, scored three times on the ground, finishing with 13 carries for 138 yards.
“JP Flynn (the offensive coordinator) does a great job of personnel and things and getting different guys on the field to kind of maximize their strengths,” Chandler said. “So I thought this game was really seamless in terms of those guys coming in and out and still staying in the flow of the game.”
The quarterbacks themselves are finding that the arrangement, though unconventional, can be pretty fun.
“Me and Reese each bring something a little bit different to the game,” Vigen said after throwing for three touchdowns in a win over Missoula Sentinel on Sept. 1. “I think it’s hard for teams to prepare for us, and I think we work good together.”
To this point, Vigen has handled most of the passing (40 attempts this season compared to Dahlke’s 19). His 421 passing yards so far rank him ninth in Class AA, but his 65% completion rate is second among QBs in the top 10 of yardage. Dahlke, meanwhile, has served as something of a gadget quarterback in that he is comfortable passing, rushing or catching the football. He’s accounted for seven total touchdowns so far (two passing, four rushing and one receiving).
“It’s pretty easy to make it work,” Dahlke said at practice this week. “It works well just because we complement each other, and then each week we can gameplan teams however we want to just with the options that it gives us.”
Dahlke added that he enjoys his role in part because it keeps opposing defenses honest whenever he’s in the game.
“It opens up things, and it’s just fun to be out there doing whatever I can do to help the team,” he said. “It’s just been fun to be able to do what I need to do and fill whatever role they give me.”
Dahlke has done most of his damage rushing the ball, carrying 28 times for 194 yards this season — either on designed QB runs or on hand-offs from Vigen. That yardage total is 11th in Class AA, but it’s come on the second-fewest attempts of anybody with as many yards. His four scores are also second in the state.
“The one thing that’s really impressive about him that you wouldn’t think just by looking at him is his lower body strength and his balance is pretty special,” Chandler said. “He’ll have guys hanging all over him and he’ll still find a way to fit through a crease or run through some tackles.”
Chandler believes the two QBs have put egos aside and support each other for the sake of the team’s success.
“Those two are just such good kids, and I really do think — it’s cheesy — they just want to be successful. They want our team to be successful, so they’re willing to do whatever it takes,” Chandler said. “But they’ve handled it really well, and our team has handled it really well, and I think our team supports both guys.”
An undefeated start and 107 points (the third-most in Class AA, with the help of some defensive touchdowns) are tough to argue with.
Chandler said receiver Quinn Clark (13 catches, 238 yards, two touchdowns) remains the team’s biggest offensive weapon, but when opposing teams try to “keep the ball out of his hands as much as they can,” that opens the door for others to make an impact. Carter Dahlke (10 catches, 196 yards, three touchdowns), Josh Woodberry (five catches, 71 yards, one touchdown) and Wes Donaghey (41 carries, 214 yards, one touchdown) are all in that group, and so too now is Reese Dahlke.
“It’s a good problem for us to have in terms of trying to get everyone some touches,” Chandler said.
The defense, meanwhile, has given up 55 points this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in Class AA so far. But 21 of those points came in the second half against Senior, when the Broncs scored against Gallatin’s backups. The Raptors’ defensive effort last week was highlighted by Kyle Mounts’ fumble recovery for a touchdown and Clark’s interception return for a score. The unit is capable of flashy plays like that, but more importantly it has so far been really steady.
“Those were both big plays, and I think the guys on that side of the ball are always attacking the ball,” Chandler said, “whether it’s in the air or ripping and stripping it out of a ball carrier’s hands.”
Senior lineman Tyler Conrad said the defensive players feel prepared every week because of how intense they have to be during practice against their own offense.
“I say the look we get from our offense, it’s pretty good,” he said. “It’s always if you’re not giving 100% on a play, our scout O-line will mess you up. Everybody on the scout will mess you up. They’re dogs too.”
It’s relatively early still, but Conrad said Gallatin’s defense feels like it has a unit worthy of winning a state title. Before looking that far ahead, CMR is the test this week and fellow undefeated team Bozeman is next Friday.
“I’d say we’re feeling pretty confident,” Conrad said. “I feel like there’s a lot to improve on, and we know that, but I think we’re ready.”
