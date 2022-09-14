Three games into Gallatin’s third season as a football program, Evan Cherry is used to the motions by now.
He knows how intense film study has to be. He understands how to set goals in weight lifting sessions and at practices. He’s familiar with game day routines and the bus rides to Billings or Great Falls or Missoula.
He approaches his role on the team with a knowledge cultivated by being a starter for each of the three years the school has been open.
“It feels like I’ve seen all these teams before. I’ve seen the level of play before. I know what I’m expecting,” said Cherry, a senior slot receiver and free safety. “Mentally you just see it from a different point of view when you’ve been playing for this long. It’s really an advantage.”
The Raptors have just five other such players — seniors like Cherry who have started since their sophomore years when the town’s second high school opened in the fall of 2020. The football program was smaller then — both in players’ physical stature and the number of players on the roster. For the sophomores in particular, it was a challenge to make such a large step up from playing on Bozeman High’s freshman team to sometimes playing both ways on Gallatin’s first varsity team.
“Coming in as a sophomore, I was young, I didn’t really know what varsity speed was like,” senior running back Bryce Mikkelson said. “It took some time to get used to. I think that first game, Great Falls High, I got hit for the first time and was like, ‘Wow, this is varsity football.’”
Mikkelson and Cherry make up Gallatin’s group of three-year starters alongside quarterback Garrett Dahlke, defensive end Aidan Martin, offensive lineman Gannon McGarrah and defensive tackle Eddie Williams. Head coach Hunter Chandler said their collective experience as younger players is paying off for them as seniors.
“The more experience you have, I think the game slows down for them. I think the game is slow for those guys right now,” Chandler said. “Man, they’ve been in the fire, especially that first year when we were so undermanned and playing against some really good teams.”
The Raptors are 2-1 this season, with their loss coming by a single point last week at Billings West to open Eastern AA play. Gallatin will look to even its conference record against Billings Senior (1-2, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
Chandler added that the team relies heavily on that group’s experience. As sophomores, those players had to grow up faster than most. As seniors, they can help younger teammates do the same.
“We have a lot of juniors starting this year for the first time, and I think they’re a good resource for those guys in terms of how do you mentally prepare, how much focus needs to go into a week in terms of everything we do with meetings, lifting, practice, film, all that stuff,” Chandler said. “What it takes to put your best foot forward.”
Part of that this year, Mikkelson said, involves not taking anything for granted. Not only are they seniors and they want to enjoy their final year as much as they can, but they also don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves. There is still a lot of progress to make, a lot of goals to accomplish before they leave.
“The first playoff game in school history (last year at Helena High), we were like, ‘Wow, we’re doing something,’” Mikkelson said. “It felt good getting there, and that bus ride there was pretty special. But after it was like, ‘Man, this feeling sucks.’ It was terrible.”
Mikkelson and his teammates agree that they’ve all matured — since last year and especially since their sophomore years.
“I think we’ve all grown a vast amount,” Williams said. “I think it did weigh on us in the start. We had a direction, we knew what we wanted, but it was hard getting there. Where we are now, it’s really great to see how far this team has come.”
Cherry said the sophomores had to step up two seasons ago out of necessity. That experience has made them leaders of the team as seniors, Chandler added.
“(Cherry) does a really good job, especially on the defensive side of the ball communicating, getting us in our correct checks, talking about pre-snap alignments,” Chandler said. “He’s definitely taken on that hat of being a leader this year.”
It helps that Cherry plays two very vocal positions.
“He does talk quite a bit. He gets pretty excited. He does a great job of celebrating with his teammates,” Chandler said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody who wants us to be more successful than Evan Cherry does.”
Cherry learned early on the importance of being that vocal leader.
“When you’re playing wide receiver and DB, it’s a very, very loud position, a very confident position,” he said. “You sometimes have to play that role just to be a competitor in some of these games because you know you’re going to hear it from the other side of the ball if you can’t respond to it properly.”
It’s a lesson one can only learn over time.
