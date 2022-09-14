Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Three games into Gallatin’s third season as a football program, Evan Cherry is used to the motions by now.

He knows how intense film study has to be. He understands how to set goals in weight lifting sessions and at practices. He’s familiar with game day routines and the bus rides to Billings or Great Falls or Missoula.

He approaches his role on the team with a knowledge cultivated by being a starter for each of the three years the school has been open.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you