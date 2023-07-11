The first time Quinn Clark spoke with Matt Rhule, the coach was offering him a scholarship.
The rising Gallatin High senior was just over halfway through a three-hour camp at the University of Nebraska on June 11. After completing timed drills earlier in the day, Clark, along with dozens of other recruits, was tasked with running “every route imaginable,” Clark said, on a practice field.
Eventually, the first-year Cornhuskers head coach had seen enough.
Rhule — who previously coached at Baylor and Temple and most recently the NFL’s Carolina Panthers — pulled Clark aside to tell him he wanted the 6-foot-6 receiver in Lincoln.
“I didn’t think it would happen before the camp was over,” Clark reflected last week. “It was definitely a surprise.”
After the camp, Clark and the coaches arranged for him to come back later in the month for an official visit. On that trip, he met with more of the coaching staff, discussed his academic future and toured the main athletic facilities — including the nearly complete $160 million training complex.
He officially committed to Nebraska during a final meeting with the coaches before his visit ended, bringing an end to the recruiting process for Montana’s No. 1 high school player. He announced his commitment on Twitter on June 27.
“I was pretty happy when I got the school that I’ve always wanted,” Clark said.
Montana State, Montana and Portland State of the Big Sky Conference were the three other Division I schools to offer Clark (that he announced on social media), but Nebraska of the Big 10 pulled at him in more ways than one.
First, Clark has aspirations beyond college football to play professionally. He felt Nebraska would be his best option to get him here. And secondly, Clark’s late father Ken was a star I-Back for the Huskers from 1987-89. He finished his career with 3,037 rushing yards — eighth in Nebraska’s history.
“My whole family, basically, has gone to University of Nebraska, so it feels great that I get to carry on his football legacy there and I get to go to the school that all my family went to,” Clark said.
Ken Clark died from a heart attack at age 46 in 2013. Though Quinn has some memories of playing catch with his father during his childhood, he also grew up receiving passes thrown by his mother Michele.
As he got older and into high school, he never stopped catching passes.
Clark played in seven games on Gallatin’s varsity team as a sophomore and caught four balls for 44 yards and one touchdown. It was a modest precursor to what would be a monster junior season in 2022, when he caught 58 passes for 918 yards and 15 scores.
He earned first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver, but he also was honorable mention all-state at safety, where he had 40 tackles, three interceptions, four deflected passes and one fumble recovery.
The Raptors went 9-3 last season and won their first playoff game in school history before falling to rival Bozeman High in the Class AA semifinals. Clark’s efforts on both sides of the ball will surely dictate if Gallatin reaches or exceeds that showing this fall.
“We expect a big year from him,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said. “He looks a lot better physically right now than he did last year going into his junior season.”
Chandler added that Clark has matured as a football player and teammate over time, but it’s especially showing during summer workouts.
“He’s done a good job of setting the tone and working hard,” Chandler said.
The right mindset is crucial to Clark’s success so far. He admits he was “pretty lazy” as a sophomore, and he had coaches and teammates trying to motivate him. A strong junior season fueled him, and now Clark said he’s attacking the preparation for his final high school year.
“Just striving to be better and not settling,” he said. “Knowing that I gotta always keep working so I don’t level out.”
Clark’s recruiting also included visits to large camps that sparked interest from other notable programs. He took unofficial visits to Iowa State and Washington, and he was also in communication with Washington State and Weber State.
“I think obviously the in-state schools were on him pretty quick,” Chandler said of Montana State and UM. “They’ve been watching him play, seen his frame frame and stuff like that, but I think him kind of traveling around and getting out to a couple of different camps and a couple of different showcases definitely helped him get in front of some people.”
Chandler believes Clark excelled in those situations. And in Nebraska’s case, it paid off with an offer to his dream school.
“I just have a hard time believing anyone that saw him up close wouldn’t want him on their team,” Chandler said.
At Nebraska, Clark is looking forward to learning from receivers coach Garret McGuire and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Of Rhule, Clark said the coach has created a “winning profile” at his previous college coaching stops, and he looks forward to being part of a new one at Nebraska, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2016.
“I think he’s a big family guy,” Clark said. “And I think in the short time he’s been there, he’s already created a pretty strong family within his staff and within his commits and the freshmen, so I think he’s gonna win some games.”
Before Clark reaches Lincoln, though, he hopes to make the most of his 2023 football season. He said he and his fellow seniors take great pride in being the first graduating class from Gallatin that spent all four years at the school. He doesn’t have any personal goals for the upcoming season beyond reaching 1,000 receiving yards, but he downplayed the importance of that figure.
“State championship comes first,” he said. “I think we’re gonna be a top team in the state, and I think we got a really good chance to win the state championship this year. I’m looking forward to being with the guys.”
