The first time Quinn Clark spoke with Matt Rhule, the coach was offering him a scholarship.

The rising Gallatin High senior was just over halfway through a three-hour camp at the University of Nebraska on June 11. After completing timed drills earlier in the day, Clark, along with dozens of other recruits, was tasked with running “every route imaginable,” Clark said, on a practice field.

Eventually, the first-year Cornhuskers head coach had seen enough.


