In limited action on the varsity last year, Quinn Clark showed flashes of what his future could hold.
He caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on Oct. 7 in Gallatin’s 42-0 win at Belgrade. And on Oct. 29, in a playoff game at Helena High, Clark made four tackles on defense and had four kickoff returns for a combined 117 yards, including one that went for 60.
“He just made plays, I think, especially at the end of the year and it kind of clicked,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said.
Garrett Dahlke, Gallatin’s quarterback for the final few games of last year and the starter this year, said it seemed as though Clark, then just a sophomore, earned his opportunity to play up a level because of his impressive blocking at his receiver spot.
In the Raptors’ first game of this season, a 46-6 win over Missoula Big Sky, that skill set was again on display.
“Honestly, this last game, he blocked probably better than any other receiver on our team,” Dahlke said. “He would put dudes on their backs, and that type of mentality from him to help out even in the run game, even when he’s not getting the ball, that’s huge for us.”
Aside from his blocking, Clark, now a 6-foot-6 junior, found other ways to impact the game as well.
On defense at free safety, he had three tackles and picked off a pass.
“We all had our jobs on defense and we all did them right so I had the opportunity to get an interception,” he said.
He also caught three passes from Dahlke for a team-high 72 yards, including a touchdown.
“It’s definitely cool to be out there with my guys,” he said at Tuesday’s practice. “We all played pretty well. We all flew around. We got some kinks to work out, but we’re working on that. We had a pretty good first game.”
Gallatin’s second test comes at 7 p.m. Friday as Kalispell Flathead comes to Van Winkle Stadium one week after beating Billings Skyview 27-0 in its opener. The Raptors beat the Braves 49-7 last season, giving Flathead its second loss of what would become an 0-9 season.
As Gallatin looks to move to 2-0 for the second time in its three-year history, Clark could remain a valuable piece of both the offense and defense.
Chandler said it was obvious Clark was more familiar with the team’s playbook during summer workouts.
“He’s put in a lot of work this offseason,” Chandler said. “He’s in the weight room every single day, didn’t miss for any reason, and I think all of that is paying off for him right now.”
Chandler added, though, that Clark was plenty talented as a scout team wide receiver as a sophomore.
“We had pretty good defensive backs last year, Tyler Nansel and Noah Dahlke, and he was catching passes on them,” Chandler said. “If you can beat those guys, you can beat anybody.”
Clark’s attributes as a receiver also suit him well on defense.
“He’s fast, he’s quick. He’s got a big catch radius. He’s got good hands. He can jump,” Chandler said. “He’s got everything you could want, and he’s really competitive.”
Dahlke, as the quarterback, likes looking out over the field and seeing where Clark ends up.
“He’s a great weapon for me. He reminds me of Tyler Nansel from last year,” Dahlke said. “He can go up and get the ball anywhere you put it. I threw a touchdown to him (against Big Sky) and it was honestly a bad ball. He went up and made a play and made me look good.”
Dahlke completed 83% of his passes against Big Sky, and while he did have an interception there weren’t many poor throws overall. Still, a receiver being able to track down those kinds of passes is a tremendous asset.
“I’m tall, so he can throw the ball up and I can go get it if it’s not right there,” Clark said. “That helps him out.”
Earning a second win would be a nice boost for a team looking to earn a playoff berth for the second time and finish with a winning record for the first time. Expectations have been high all offseason for the Raptors, and Clark hopes to play a role in turning those goals into reality.
“We want to go 1-0 every week and make a deep playoff run,” he said.
For Clark to continue to make an impact, he recognizes how vital the ancillary responsibilities of his offensive position are.
“Blocking’s really big for a receiver,” he said. “You have to block if you want to play on this team.”
