Gallatin's Jake Vigen, Rylan Schlepp, Tyler Nansel sign to play college football, Makinlee Naffziger to play collegiate soccer By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now From left, Gallatin seniors Rylan Schlepp, Tyler Nansel, Jake Vigen and Makinlee Naffziger smile before signing letters of intent to play football at Montana State, Drake, Montana State, and soccer at Carroll College, respectively, on Wednesday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Makinlee Naffziger smiles before signing a letter of intent to play soccer at Carroll College on Wednesday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin seniors Rylan Schlepp, left, Tyler Nansel, and Jake Vigen smile before signing letters of intent to play football at Montana State, Drake, and Montana State, respectively, on Wednesday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin senior Jake Vigen poses with his parents, Molly and Brent, after signing a letter of intent to play football for his father at Montana State on Wednesday at Gallatin High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rylan Schlepp knew longer than his teammates where he wanted to go to college.The Gallatin tight end committed to Montana State in the summer before his senior year. On Wednesday, during a well-attended National Signing Day ceremony in the Raptors’ sparkling gymnasium, Schlepp officially became a Bobcat.“Waiting until December was a little long to wait,” he said, “but it was fun, and I enjoyed the process and it’s a dream come true to play for Montana State.” Joining Schlepp at Montana State is Jake Vigen, the son of Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen. Their football teammate Tyler Nansel signed to play at Drake University, an FCS team in Des Moines, Iowa. And Makinlee Naffziger signed to play women’s soccer at Carroll College, an NAIA school in Helena.“I feel really honored to say I was the first to go on to play college soccer,” Naffziger said. “I think that’s really special.”Naffziger said she decided on the Saints because it was close to home and she connected well with head coach David Thorvilson.“It seemed like a good sense of community,” Naffziger said.As a center mid, Naffziger tallied one assist for the Raptors on their way to the Class AA title game this fall. Head coach Joel Ganey described her as a “cerebral” player.“She’s a player that doesn’t really hit the stat sheet, but every time we’re making the lineup she’s one of the first players we put on there,” Ganey said. “She’s so important to keeping our flow, keeping things moving.”Jake Vigen only played one season with the Raptors after moving to town once his father was named MSU’s head coach in February. He quickly made friends on the team and was glad to be among the first collegiate athletes representing Gallatin.“It’s great to be here with Rylan and Tyler, two of my really good buddies, and share the moment with them as well,” Vigen said.Vigen played on the defensive line for the Raptors, racking up 15 tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 games despite breaking his right wrist in the third week of the season. He expects to either play on the defensive line or switch to tight end at MSU.Brent Vigen joined the rest of his family at Gallatin’s signing ceremony. “In a coach’s eyes, a dad’s eyes, I saw an opportunity for him to come here and help us out,” he said later during an MSU press conference. “Whether that’s on the offensive or defensive side, we’ll have to see how that goes, but I obviously couldn’t be more proud as a father, and I’m really excited to get him in the program.”Brent Vigen said while he wouldn’t be Jake’s position coach at MSU, he’s grateful for the increased amount of time he’ll get to spend with him.“I really look forward to that first and foremost,” he said.Schlepp caught 41 passes for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. As a junior, he led the team in receptions (31), yards (489) and touchdowns (six).Signing day fell just a few days after the Bobcats defeated top-seeded Sam Houston in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. It made the moment of signing with the program that much more enjoyable.“We’re definitely going to build on that with Coach Vigen and his staff,” Schlepp said. “I really enjoy the staff, and I know we’re going to do great things.”Brent Vigen said the coaches value Schlepp’s leadership qualities and the role he played in helping recruit other players to MSU.“He’s a physical, athletic tight end and a kid who can catch the ball very well,” Brent Vigen said. “He’s very unselfish at the same time.”Nansel missed his junior year because of a broken left foot, but he caught 20 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns playing wide receiver for the Raptors this past season. He also had 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense. He expects to switch to tight end at Drake.Members of the Bulldogs coaching staff watched Nansel catch four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown on Sept. 10 against Billings West, one day before Drake played at Montana State. That performance, combined with the rest of his film as a senior, was convincing enough for Drake’s coaches to want him despite not playing a junior season.“Drake seeing it and not hesitating and wanting me, that gave me plenty of reason to go there,” Nansel said. “It’s nice to be able to see your hard work come through.”Gallatin football head coach Hunter Chandler said the three players coming out of the program are driven academically and played crucial roles as the Raptors went 4-6 and made the Class AA playoffs for the first time.“They’re really well-rounded individuals, and they had a great senior season and earned an opportunity to play at the next level,” Chandler said. “We couldn’t be more proud of them.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jake Vigen Rylan Schlepp Tyler Nansel Sport American Football Brent Vigen Tight End Hunter Chandler Gallatin Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets