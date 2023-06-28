During his recruitment process, Clark — who will be a senior this fall — received offers from Nebraska, Montana State, Montana, Portland State and Midland. He also went on visits to Washington, Washington State, Iowa State, Weber State, Colorado State and Montana Western this spring. At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Clark is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state of Montana for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.
This past season, Clark was named a first team all-state WR and an all-state honorable mention at safety. On offense, he hauled in 58 receptions for 918 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also finished fourth in the high jump and sixth in the long jump at the Class AA track and field meet last month.
Clark is also the son of the late Ken Clark, a highly-touted I-Back at Nebraska from 1985-89. Ken finished his time with the Cornhuskers ranked in the top five in single-season rushing yards (1,497 in 1988) and career rushing yards (3,037). He also holds the record for most single-game rushing yards for a junior with 256 yards and three TDs in a win over Oklahoma State and Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders in 1988. Ken was later drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the eighth round of the 1990 NFL Draft.
With his announcement, Quinn Clark is the third 2024 WR to commit to Nebraska. He joins Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall, who are both from Bellevue, Nebraska.
