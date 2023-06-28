Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin wide receiver Quinn Clark committed to play football at the University of Nebraska via social media Tuesday.

During his recruitment process, Clark — who will be a senior this fall — received offers from Nebraska, Montana State, Montana, Portland State and Midland. He also went on visits to Washington, Washington State, Iowa State, Weber State, Colorado State and Montana Western this spring. At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Clark is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state of Montana for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you