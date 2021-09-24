top story Gallatin trails early, loses to Great Falls By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Gallatin's Noah Dahlke celebrates a touchdown against Great Falls on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Gallatin fans cheer on the Raptors on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler motivates his team during a game against Great Falls on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Gallatin running back Corbin Holzer looks to break free on a run against Great Falls on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Buy Now Gallatin running back Landry Cooley runs the ball against Great Falls on Friday evening at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin’s first real glimpse of momentum was short-lived.After cutting a two-touchdown deficit in half with a Noah Dahlke rushing touchdown, the Raptors allowed Great Falls to return the ensuing kickoff for a score. The sequence dashed Gallatin’s hopes of heading into halftime within one possession, and the hosts paid the price.Two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Raptors came a little too late to matter, and the previously winless Bison earned a 27-22 victory Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. A drive lasting 5 minutes, 25 seconds ended in a turnover on downs to open the third quarter. Gallatin’s predicament became all the more precarious once the Bison used five more minutes to get Rafe Longin in position for a short touchdown run, creating a three-score lead by the end of the third.Dahlke and fellow receiver Michael Armstrong caught touchdown passes of 27 and 23 yards, respectively, from Braeden Mikkelson in the final quarter. The Raptors’ defense then forced a punt after an onside kick went unrecovered. The comeback ended when Mikkelson was sacked near midfield on fourth down with less than a minute remaining in the game.After a 2-0 start to the season, Gallatin lost its third consecutive game, all against Eastern AA opponents. The Raptors’ playoff hopes will be contingent on how they fare in their final four games of the regular season.Gallatin’s first drive of the third had promise, but it stalled after receiver Tyler Nansel went down with an injury while attempting to make a catch in the end zone. He landed awkwardly and stayed down for a few minutes. He walked off under his own power, and Gallatin ran two fruitless plays to turn the ball over on downs. The Bison milked the clock on their next series and managed to get Longin into the end zone.Longin also returned the kickoff after Dahlke’s first-half touchdown, swinging the momentum back in the direction where it had been the entire first half.The Bison built a 14-0 lead by the time one minute had elapsed in the second quarter.They converted a fake punt on their first drive of the game, one that was capped by an 8-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Reed Harris.Gallatin’s defense forced a missed field goal in the final 2 minutes of the opening quarter. Mikkelson threw an interception to Bison linebacker Westin Weisenburger on third down the next drive, though. Great Falls running back Ryan Krahe turned that into points with a 9-yard rush early in the second quarter.The Raptors offense had trouble moving the ball and turned the ball over twice in the first half. In addition to Mikkelson’s interception, he also fumbled while running to his left toward a first down in the second quarter.Gallatin got the ball back with about 2:20 left in the half and quickly moved to midfield. From there, Mikkelson threw over the top to Dahlke for a 47-yard gain. On the next play, Dahlke got the Raptors on the board with his short run. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Gallatin Braeden Mikkelson American Football Sport Noah Dahlke Second Quarter Ryan Krahe Interception Punt Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets