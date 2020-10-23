Garret Dahlke took the shotgun snap and flipped the ball to a teammate, who flipped it to another, who flipped it back to Dahlke.
The double reverse worked perfectly. As Dahlke got the ball back, he looked downfield. Wide open was Evan Cherry along the sideline. He caught the ball near midfield, and 50 yards later, he was in the end zone.
On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Gallatin struck first.
The momentum didn’t last and the Raptors (1-6) went on to lose 63-21 to Billings Senior (6-1) on Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium. Though the success was short-lived, Gallatin displayed its growth.
For the entirety of the first quarter, it was hard to know which team only had one win and which only had one loss. In the last game of their first season, the Raptors made strides they hoped for all fall.
Though the Broncs tied the game at seven only 47 seconds later, Gallatin didn’t falter immediately.
The Raptors moved the ball efficiently down the field on their next drive. Michael Armstrong occasionally subbed in for Dahlke at quarterback and picked up yards on the ground. Cherry gained a first down and coaches clapped and nodded on the sideline.
The drive reached a tipping point, though, on fourth and 4 from Senior’s 5-yard line. Gallatin called timeout to make a plan. When the Raptors returned to the field, they lined up for a field goal. But they shifted to a shotgun formation, and Dahlke took the snap.
He rolled to the right, and when Senior’s defense scrambled to make a stop, tight end Rylan Schlepp found open space along the sideline. When he caught the game-tying score, fans in the crowd waved their arms side to side and shook their noisemakers.
The first quarter ended with the score tied at 14. One of the teams has a rich history. The other has barely any. But the Gallatin team without any seniors gave the Broncs a battle for 12 minutes.
Senior responded, though, first with two touchdown runs by Junior Bergen and then with two more passing touchdowns. As more and more snow fell throughout the game, Senior’s lead grew more and more, too. The Broncs outscored the Raptors 28-0 in the second quarter.
Without any seniors, the first-year Gallatin program understood the challenge it faced this year. The Raptors were prepared for growing pains. They wanted to stick together, though, because they’ll presumably be back with the same bunch in 2021.
A week ago, after Gallatin lost to Bozeman in their first crosstown contest, Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler acknowledged the tough times. But he also said experience is the best teacher, and his team was getting a lot of that.
On one hand, Gallatin hung with Senior for a quarter. On another, its only scores came on a trick play and an unusual fourth-down attempt. But after a year spent mostly playing from behind, the Raptors were locked in a close game, albeit for just a quarter.
Then the onslaught began as the Broncs scored 56 unanswered points. But if nothing else, it was another opportunity to learn.
With six minutes left, Dahlke hit Schlepp over the middle of the field. Schlepp sprinted more than 50 yards to the end zone for the 81-yard score. He hugged his teammates and celebrated one of the season’s final moments.
Gallatin still has room to grow. But Friday’s bright spots offered a glimpse into what the future may hold.
