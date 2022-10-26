ABOVE: Gallatin wide receiver Austin Cooper eludes Kalispell Flathead’s Sawyer Troupe on Sept. 2. BELOW: Gallatin receiver Quinn Clark makes a one-handed catch during a game against Bozeman on Oct. 14.
Gallatin opened its football season nine weeks ago with a 46-6 win over Missoula Big Sky, the program’s first game in that city in its three years of existence.
The lopsided win set the tone for the Raptors season — their best to date, as they take a 7-2 record into the postseason. Big Sky’s year hasn’t been as successful, with the Eagles going 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Western AA.
Despite their divergent paths, the teams find themselves in the unique position of meeting for a second time in 2022 with a whole lot more at stake than two months ago. The Raptors, the Eastern AA’s No. 3 seed, host their first home playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium against Big Sky, the West’s No. 6 seed.
When they met first on Aug. 26, neither team knew how its season would play out. When they meet Friday, they will have a better idea of who they are. And whether or not their season continues depends on the outcome.
“Going into that first game we didn’t really know where we’d be as a team, where we’d stand in the state,” Gallatin senior quarterback Garrett Dahlke said. “And to be that three seed, we’ve gained a lot of confidence. We know we’ve got a group that can make a run at the state title.”
The Raptors are the conference’s third seed after only losing during the regular season to the teams that finished above them: Billings West and Bozeman, though the West game was decided by just one point.
A year ago, the Raptors snuck into the playoffs as the league’s sixth seed and lost their first playoff game in school history, 42-28 at Helena High. The Bengals, this year’s No. 2 seed in the West, await the winner of Gallatin and Big Sky.
For the Raptors to make it to that point, they will have to first beat the Eagles for the second time this year.
In that first matchup, Dahlke was 15-of-18 passing for 189 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Receivers Quinn Clark and Evan Cherry each had at least 70 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Mikkelson ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyle Mounts and Wes Donaghey each added rushing scores.
Defensively, Clark and linebacker Garrett Macbeth each had interceptions against Eagles quarterback Drew Martins. Gallatin also notched two sacks, four quarterback hurries and eight tackles for a loss.
“We did a good job in that game of getting after them kind of early, but they’ve improved a lot,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. “Their passing game has really developed, and just their team in general, they’re a lot better than they were in Week 1. But I think we are too. It’s going to be two different teams. It’s going to be a little bit of familiarity there. Looking back to Week 1 and watching the film, it almost seems like a year ago. It doesn’t even seem like it’s this season. We got to have a great week of preparation, and we’ve got to be ready to roll.”
Through nine games, Martins has completed 56.2% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The Eagles look to be stronger on the ground, with Joey Sandburg leading the way with 696 yards and three 100-yard games. He’s scored one touchdown. Martins has rushed for 160 yards and five scores, and Drew Paxton has two touchdowns and 254 yards.
The Raptors said the familiarity with the Eagles is helpful, but they can’t expect that alone to lead them to another win.
“Even though we beat them the first time, that doesn’t matter. They could still beat us,” said senior receiver Austin Cooper, who scored his first touchdown of the season last week in a win at Billings Skyview. “They seem a lot more physical than they did at the beginning of the year. They seem like they know what they’re doing.”
Just as the Eagles are a different team from nine weeks ago, so too are the Raptors, Chandler said. More than that, they are a different team with higher aspirations than last season’s playoff team.
Gallatin had better success in close games this season compared to 2021, and he has seen improvements all over the field this year. He hopes the team takes advantage of the “pretty good road” it has created for itself as the playoffs begin.
“I think they have a good mindset. I’m proud of them for getting where we’re at,” Chandler said. “It’s good to get in, it’s good to have the home game, but at the end of the day records don’t mean anything and it’s win or go home at this point.”
