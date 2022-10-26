Let the news come to you

Gallatin opened its football season nine weeks ago with a 46-6 win over Missoula Big Sky, the program’s first game in that city in its three years of existence.

The lopsided win set the tone for the Raptors season — their best to date, as they take a 7-2 record into the postseason. Big Sky’s year hasn’t been as successful, with the Eagles going 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Western AA.

Despite their divergent paths, the teams find themselves in the unique position of meeting for a second time in 2022 with a whole lot more at stake than two months ago. The Raptors, the Eastern AA’s No. 3 seed, host their first home playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium against Big Sky, the West’s No. 6 seed.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

