Gallatin football wins season opener at home By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 27, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With time running down in the first quarter on Friday against Missoula Big Sky, Noah Dahlke beat a defensive back along the right sideline.The pass intended for the Gallatin senior surely would have gone for a touchdown had it not bounced off of both of his hands. His frustration visible from afar, he brought himself to a quick stop, looked skyward and motioned both of his gloved palms toward the field.A little calmer, he retrieved the ball he failed to bring in and returned it to the referee. He would have to wait for another chance. That opportunity came with just slightly over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, when Big Sky quarterback Caleb Hren overthrew his receiver and found Dahlke instead. With a clear field in front of him, Dahlke raced the remaining 30 yards untouched to the end zone, providing some badly needed cushion in what ultimately became a 13-3 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.“I had to go on to the next play, move on. It doesn’t matter what happened, just keep going with the game,” Dahlke said. “That’s what our coaches have been preaching all year.”In the first game of its second season as a program, Gallatin matched its win total from last year.The Raptors overcame an array of defensive penalties throughout the game. They managed to step out of their way enough in the second half to keep Big Sky at bay.Gallatin was in control on the scoreboard almost from the beginning.After the hosts forced an Eagles fumble on the opening drive of the contest, the Raptors took over in the red zone. On the first offensive play of the season, senior quarterback Braeden Mikkelson found senior receiver Tyler Nansel in the front corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.“You always want to start fast, but a football game is so long it’s kind of like basketball. It’s a game of runs,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said.“There’s going to be ups, it’s going to be down, and we just have to play a little bit of a cleaner game next week.”With the extra point, Gallatin led 7-0, an advantage it would desperately protect for the rest of the first half.Defensive penalties — infractions that included offsides, pass interference on a fake punt, a facemask and holding in the secondary — kept alive three separate Big Sky drives in the first half. Each time, however, the Eagles offense stalled.Big Sky kicker Bridger Wierson missed field goals from 45 and 42 yards, but he connected from 41 yards as the first half ended, cutting Gallatin’s lead to 7-3. “We still want our guys to be physical,” Chandler said regarding the penalty issues, “but we definitely have to be smarter.”The teams traded fumbles on their opening drives of the second half, keeping the game tight.Gallatin junior defensive lineman Aidan Martin recovered another fumble at the Big Sky 7-yard line with about 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The ensuing Raptors possession was again fruitless as Mikkelson was intercepted in the end zone.A few plays into the next drive is when Dahlke got his redemption, recording his own interception and kneading the knots out of what had been a tense sideline.“You’re up two scores now, and as you go through the game, that gets more and more comfortable, but obviously anything can happen,” Dahlke said. “The defense went out and grinded.”Dahlke had missed an interception and dropped a screen pass during the second quarter as well. His touchdown in the third was a welcomed relief.“It was definitely a big play,” Chandler said.After a preseason of uncertainty regarding which Gallatin quarterback would be the starter — Mikkelson, last season’s starter, or fellow senior Jake Vigen, who moved to town during the spring — it was Mikkelson out there behind center and running the offense.“Either way we went there, it was going to be a good thing,” Chandler said. “Jake right now is helping us a ton on our defensive line, and if it had went the other way Braeden would have helped us a ton at defensive back.”The Raptors had their moments of moving the ball — thanks to runs from Bryce Mikkelson and Landry Cooley and a few passes to Michael Armstrong and Rylan Schlepp — but they largely struggled to gain meaningful traction.The Raptors defense, though, was formidable at each level. Vigen and Martin kept strong pressure on Hren and fellow quarterback Louis Sanders. Senior linebacker Corbin Holzer and junior defensive back Evan Cherry also intercepted Hren in the fourth quarter.“I’m super proud of that defensive line. They put in a lot of work and looked really good,” Chandler said.Cherry’s pick happened in the end zone with 2 minutes remaining, quelling one last scoring threat from Big Sky.“We’re all super psyched to be here,” Dahlke said. “We knew it was going to be something special this year, and to start the year like this is pretty awesome.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evan Cherry Noah Dahlke Sport American Football Sky Gallatin Caleb Hren Braeden Mikkelson Aidan Martin Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 