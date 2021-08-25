top story Gallatin football taking 'winning mindset' into second season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 25, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Noah Dahlke resists a take down by Issac Alcorn during a Gallatin High scrimmage on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bryce Mikkelson is taken down by a swarm of teammates during a Gallatin High scrimmage on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Landry Cooley is taken down by Quinn Clark during a Gallatin High scrimmage on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save During parts of this preseason, Gallatin coaches and players have looked back at practice film from this time last year. They see an entirely different team from the one they have now.“I’m really happy with our physicality from practices,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said. “We’ve come so far. Our tempo in practice is better. They’re a lot more physical. The execution piece, that’s what we were missing. Every day is just looking cleaner and cleaner.”That’s a promising trend to notice as the team prepares to open its season at 7 p.m. Friday against Missoula Big Sky at Van Winkle Stadium. The Raptors look to improve on the 1-6 record from their inaugural season in 2020.Part of that process will hinge on the eventual decision at starting quarterback, where last year’s starter Braeden Mikkelson is facing a challenge from incoming transfer Jake Vigen. Chandler has not yet announced which senior will take the first snaps of the season, but he’s thankful to have two quality options.Whichever quarterback does start the game will have no shortage of offensive weapons around him. That group includes receivers Michael Armstrong and brothers Garret and Noah Dahlke, tight end and Montana State commit Rylan Schlepp and running back Bryce Mikkelson (Braeden’s brother), among several others.Their physical talents will also be shown on the defensive side of the ball.“We have so many athletic kids at running back, wide receiver, (defensive back), linebacker. We’re going to get them all on the field as best we can, but it’s a good problem to have,” Chandler said. “We have a ton of athletes who can all make plays. It’s definitely a strength of our team and something we’re going to try to lean on.”Chandler also said the team will benefit from improved play on both the offensive and defensive lines.“Our offensive line, from where they were last year to where they are now, they have made huge strides, and our defensive line too,” Chandler said. “Last year we struggled a little bit on both sides of the ball, and they’ve come such a long way.” On offense, the unit will be anchored by seniors Sam Edmisten, Carson Ely, Gabe Ryles and juniors Gannon McGarrah and Mason Christianson. Sophomores Jace Thompson and Tyler Conrad will also be in the mix there. The defensive line will feature Schlepp, juniors Eddie Williams and Aidan Martin and possibly Vigen.Getting greater control of the game at the line of scrimmage will be a priority for the Raptors.“Obviously we still have a ton to prove,” Chandler said. “Big Sky, that’ll be a great test to see where we’re at.”Bryce Mikkelson, a junior, called last season “an eye-opener” as the school prepared to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the team adjusted to being the newest in Montana.“Every team is thinking they’re just going to roll over us again,” he said of the team’s motivation heading into this year. “We personally don’t think that, which we shouldn’t if we want to be a good team. We have a winning mindset about things.”Armstrong, a senior, said the team benefited from well-attended offseason workouts — adding strength while also growing closer as teammates. He said confidence will play a large role in making this season more successful than the last.“There were a bunch of times last year where I really thought we showed a ton of promise,” Armstrong said. “We just couldn’t put it together for four quarters straight. That’s something we’re really working hard to do this year.”The practice tape so far has shown a team that looks and feels markedly different. The goal now, once games start, is to make other teams notice the difference as well.“We still have a lot of work to do,” Bryce Mikkelson said, “and we’ll get to it this week and give Big Sky a run for their money.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Tags Hunter Chandler Team Sport American Football Bryce Mikkelson Athlete Michael Armstrong Rylan Schlepp Practice Parker Cotton