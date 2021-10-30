Gallatin football season ends with loss to Helena in playoffs By CHRIS PETERSON 406mtsports.com Oct 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Gallatin's Garrett Dahlke throws the ball Friday against Helena. Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com Bryce Mikkelson of Gallatin runs the ball against Helena in a 42-28 loss for the Raptors. Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELENA — Hunter Chandler felt his program had taken a step in the right direction.The Gallatin head coach was proud of the progress the program had made. The Eastern AA No. 6-seeded Raptors fell at Western AA No. 3 Helena 42-28 on Friday night in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at Vigilante Stadium, but Chandler was encouraged by his team's perseverance in its first postseason appearance."We aren't the biggest team in the world, but we never quit," he said. "I can't fault them. They always play hard and play till the end." Gallatin limited Helena quarterback Kaden Huot to 14-of-34 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns as he also rushed for 48 yards and a score. But once the Bengals racked up 28 first-half points, the Raptors couldn't keep up.Huot, who had started two playoff games prior to this and lost, notched his first postseason win.Helena won its eighth game of the season to advance to the Class AA quarterfinals. Helena has lost in consecutive quarterfinal games against Bozeman, the same team the Bengals will play at 7 p.m. Friday in Bozeman."It feels good," Huot said. "It was a great team win. We kind of struggled to get things going in the first quarter, but we got things going in the second and had some fun from there."In the opening minutes, Gallatin made things difficult for Helena.The Bengals went for it on fourth down on their opening drive inside their own 30, which wasn't successful and gave Gallatin ideal field position. The Raptors took advantage as Bryce Mikkelson scored from 8 yards out to put Gallatin in front 7-0 at the 10:12 mark of the first quarter.On its ensuing drive, Helena responded, even if it was a little taxing.Huot found Kade Schlepp for a first down on third-and-10, then converted one of two fourth-down runs on the drive. Soon after, Huot found Schlepp in the end zone to tie things up at 7-7. The two teams exchanged punts following a one-handed interception by Helena defender Forrest Suero and Huot was even called for an unsportsmanlike penalty early in the second quarter with the score still tied.That seemed to light a fire under the Bengals, who drove the ball 80 yards for a score after the flag. The possession was capped with a 13-yard touchdown run by Cade Holland.Helena forced another punt, then after another fourth-down conversion, this time on a pass to Schlepp, Huot found the end zone on a 15-yard run.That put Helena in front 21-7 before a Huot touchdown pass to Schlepp late in the first half made it 28-7 Bengals at the break."It was like Coach (Scott) Evans said in the locker room, 'Not every win is pretty,'" Huot said. "But we got the win and that's what we wanted. We are excited to go (to Bozeman) with a chip on our shoulder."Gallatin wouldn't go quietly into the night as Garrett Dahlke opened the third quarter by finding Rylan Schlepp, Kade Schlepp's cousin, for a score. This trimmed the deficit to 28-14.However, Helena answered quickly as Marcus Evans scored to extend the lead to 21 and to cap the scoring for the Bengals. Holland scored another rushing touchdown, the fourth of the night for Helena, following a takeaway.Gallatin scored twice in the fourth, once on a run by Mikkelson and later on a 5-yard touchdown pass by Dahlke, which was his second of the night.Yet, it was too little too late for the Raptors, who finished the season at 4-6."I love them and I'm going to miss them," Chandler said of his players. "We have 19 seniors and it's sad to see them go, but they earned this opportunity." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kaden Huot Helena Sport American Football Touchdown Gallatin Bengals Kade Schlepp Win Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets