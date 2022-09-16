On a night when offense was frustratingly difficult to come by even with ideal weather conditions, Gallatin began its game-winning drive in heavy rain and facing a substantial wind.
“Everything was working against us at that point,” quarterback Garrett Dahlke said.
The Raptors came into possession of the ball on their own 36 when Billings Senior, curiously, elected to run a quarterback sneak on 4th and 4 and Peyton Oakley gained only about half a yard.
Gallatin, with greater ease than at any other time in the game, drove down the field and went ahead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dahlke to receiver Quinn Clark with 2 minutes, 47 seconds to play Friday evening.
Senior’s final drive featured an Oakley run to Gallatin’s 32, a pass interference penalty on Gallatin to the 17 and an Oakley run to the 3 with 1:50 to play.
Another ill-fated quarterback sneak was called, and Oakley fumbled. Clark, somehow, managed to find the ball and recover it, helping the Raptors hang on to a 14-10 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.
“That’s kind of what they hang their hat on. They’ve been doing that for years,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said of Senior’s “Rambo” short-yardage formation. “They’re pretty good at it, but obviously it’s something we prepare for. It’s kind of a guts play. You better step up. It’s a heavy load of mass coming your way at point-blank range and the defense did a good job of getting off the field.”
Gallatin improved to 3-1 overall and evened its Eastern AA record at 1-1 after suffering a one-point loss at Billings West last week. The Raptors trailed 10-0 at halftime against the Broncs (1-3, 1-1), but pieced together enough plays despite the weather to come away with a win.
“We got the job done, that’s what matters,” Dahlke said. “Rain, wind, it didn’t matter to us. I was throwing the ball and it was completely slipping out of my hands. It wasn’t easy to run with, catch. Mason (Christianson) was having a hard time snapping up there, but as long as we got the job done, getting the W, that’s what matters at the end of the day.”
On Gallatin’s go-ahead drive, running back Bryce Mikkelson ran for 19 yards to Senior’s 45. After a short run and a false start penalty, Evan Cherry took a pass 13 yards to Senior’s 33. A screen pass to Mikkelson got Gallatin to the 5, and an incomplete pass followed. On the next play, Dahlke lofted a pass to Clark in the back left corner of the end zone, and the 6-foot-6 receiver came down with it.
“Very proud (of that drive). We did our job all the way down there,” Clark said. “Bryce Mikkelson had some good runs, put us in a position to run that play. It really felt great.”
It was Clark’s second touchdown catch of the night. He also caught a 57-yarder with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter for Gallatin’s first score of the game.
After trailing 10-0 at halftime, the long touchdown was a nice reminder of what the Raptors offense is capable of.
“I think our offense, we’ve just got to find our groove,” Chandler said. “When we do, it looks pretty good. Our backs were against the wall, some of these kids answered and made some big plays.”
A week after being unable to run much against West, the Raptors looked much improved in that facet against the Broncs. It was the passing game that needed fixing in real time this week, and a solution was eventually found.
But the first half was certainly frustrating, especially as the Raptors watched Senior score on a 6-yard run from Bam Brackenridge to cap an 80-yard drive to open the second quarter. The Broncs went ahead 10-0 in the final minute of the half on a 41-yard field goal from Maclain Burckley.
On their opening drive of the second half, the Raptors used almost seven minutes and got to the 2-yard line and then stalled. Dahlke’s fourth-down pass to the end zone was incomplete, but the Raptors’ defense forced a punt on the next series to set up Clark’s first touchdown and shift the game’s tone.
The win is Gallatin’s first in the Eastern AA against a team that is not Belgrade or Billings Skyview. The Raptors hope this showing also shifts the perception of their school in this league.
“It’s a statement win for sure,” Clark said. “I think it says we have more to show and we’re one of the best teams in this conference.”
