Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

On a night when offense was frustratingly difficult to come by even with ideal weather conditions, Gallatin began its game-winning drive in heavy rain and facing a substantial wind.

“Everything was working against us at that point,” quarterback Garrett Dahlke said.

The Raptors came into possession of the ball on their own 36 when Billings Senior, curiously, elected to run a quarterback sneak on 4th and 4 and Peyton Oakley gained only about half a yard.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you