After five combined wins in Gallatin’s first two football seasons, the Raptors broke out with nine in 2022.
Gallatin finished 9-3 overall, beating everybody except for Billings West (the eventual No. 2 team in the Eastern AA, losing by one point) and Bozeman High (38-14 in the regular season and 28-9 in the semifinals of the playoffs).
The Raptors lost several talented seniors to graduation, but enough talent remains on the roster for the team to again be a threat every week in 2023. Head coach Hunter Chandler said his players will have to prove they’re capable of that each day in practice.
“It’s hard anytime you’re looking too far ahead or you’re patting yourself on the back too much about the year before,” Chandler said. “That’s kind of a dangerous thing to do. We try to focus every single day on getting a little bit better, focusing on the little things that can really put us over the top.”
Gallatin’s season gets started at 7 p.m. Friday at defending Class AA champion Helena Capital.
Among the top priorities for the Raptors entering the season is finding a new quarterback after the graduation of Garrett Dahlke, a second team all-state pick last year. That position battle this preseason has been between junior Reese Dahlke (one of Garrett’s younger brothers) and junior Grant Vigen (the younger brother of former Raptor defensive lineman Jake; both are sons of Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen).
“I’m extremely proud of those two from where we started in the spring and kind of the winter to the point where they are now,” Chandler said. “I think they have a really good command of the offense. They both bring different things to the table.”
No matter who wins that job, he will have a bevy of receivers and tight ends to choose from as pass recipients.
Nebraska commit Quinn Clark — who caught 58 passes for 918 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, leading to a first team all-state selection — headlines the group. But if defenses attempt to shut down Clark, other options include seniors Osker Patterson, Cash Jones and Ryan Nansel and sophomore Carter Dahlke (younger brother of the other Dahlkes), among others.
At running back, Chandler named senior Wes Donaghey (337 yards, two TDs last year) and new-to-the-program seniors Danny Hogenson and Amir Greene as options.
“Wes came in and split some time with Bryce (Mikkelson, who graduated) at the end of the season. He’s been looking good,” Chandler said. “(Hogenson) is kind of a quicker, shiftier type guy. Pretty fluid, pretty quick. He’s got some good turnover, good speed. (Green), he’s a load back there, but he does a good job of getting vertical.”
The offensive line is sure to feature returning seniors Aden Matosich and Jace Thompson. Chandler said junior Weston James “is in the mix at center.” And seniors Oakley Woody, Carter Chapo and Payson Witthers and sophomore Carsen Ross are all in the conversation for the other O-line spots.
“We’ve had some pretty good competition,” Chandler said.
On the defensive line, Chandler expects senior Tyler Conrad — “a big, strong kid, who uses his hands well” — to make a lot of plays. Matosich, Woody, senior Colter Sacry and junior Ronun Frizzell will all be called on as well.
Chandler is glad to have strong defensive leadership given that the team’s three captains primarily play on that side of the ball.
Josh Woodberry, a senior linebacker, and Kyler Wolfgang, a senior safety, were among the state’s leading tacklers last season and were both named first team all-state.
“Woodberry’s a really good teammate,” Chandler said. “Ultra competitive. He does all those little things right to show he really cares about this team. … Kyler’s ultra, ultra tough. Doesn’t miss a day in the weight room and knows our defensive scheme really well.”
Kyle Mounts, a senior who received all-state honorable mention at nickelback last season, is also a captain.
“He’s a really good vocal guy for us,” Chandler said. “He does a really good job of getting the guys fired up and focused on the right things.”
Chandler identified senior Josh Jenkins as “one of our strongest kids in the weight room.” He, along with juniors Cooper McGovern and Tommy Springman, will factor into the linebacker conversation.
Clark will be back at his safety spot, where he had three interceptions a year ago. And Carter Dahlke should be back at corner. Dahlke is also a dangerous and seemingly fearless kick and punt returner, giving Gallatin yet another threat to score.
“He’s a really impressive kid,” Chandler said. “He’s gotten stronger in the weight room. He’s gotten faster. You can tell everything has slowed down for him a little bit. He’s a sophomore, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he plays and the way he carries himself.”
After Helena Capital this week, the Raptors will host Missoula Sentinel — a state semifinalist last year after winning AA titles in 2020 and 2021 — in week two. If Gallatin is going to match or exceed last season’s success, it will have to test itself against two of the top programs in the state first.
“I think we’re excited about that. Getting that test week one, it’ll get our kids’ attention right away. They know what we’re up against,” Chandler said. “(Sentinel), they’ve probably been the most dominant program in the last five or six years in the whole state. I think we’ll find out where we’re at right at the jump.”
