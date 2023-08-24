Let the news come to you

After five combined wins in Gallatin’s first two football seasons, the Raptors broke out with nine in 2022.

Gallatin finished 9-3 overall, beating everybody except for Billings West (the eventual No. 2 team in the Eastern AA, losing by one point) and Bozeman High (38-14 in the regular season and 28-9 in the semifinals of the playoffs).

The Raptors lost several talented seniors to graduation, but enough talent remains on the roster for the team to again be a threat every week in 2023. Head coach Hunter Chandler said his players will have to prove they’re capable of that each day in practice.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

