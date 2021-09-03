Gallatin v. Missoula Big Sky (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp resists a take down by Missoula Big Sky's Drew Paxton on Aug. 27 at Van Winkle Stadium.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With a 49-7 win Friday evening against Kalispell Flathead, Gallatin is officially on the first winning streak in school history.

The Raptors moved to 2-0 in their second season — surpassing their win total from last year — thanks to an offense that had little trouble moving the ball.

Junior Evan Cherry took the opening kickoff to near midfield, and Gallatin scored on the first play from scrimmage on a long pass from senior Braeden Mikkelson to classmate Rylan Schlepp.

“We kind of jumped on them early,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. “Especially after a long road trip, that’s good. It’s always tough to come up here and play.”

Schlepp, a Montana State commit, caught three touchdowns in all from his tight end spot. Mikkelson also threw a fourth touchdown to senior receiver Tyler Nansel.

The Raptors scored on the ground as well on runs from junior Bryce Mikkelson and senior Landry Cooley.

The host Braves, who fell to 0-2, also muffed a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Gallatin junior Austin Cooper.

“Our kids are definitely excited. It was a good team win,” Chandler said. “We played well in all three phases.”

A week after the Raptors struggled to move the ball on offense in a win against Missoula Big Sky, Chandler said it was nice to see that unit break out with some big plays.

“In the first game I think it was a lot of missed opportunities, some missed assignments, dropping some balls,” he said. “Our offense was definitely clicking (Friday). It’s something we want to continue to do if we want to be successful.”

Chandler went on to credit the offensive and defensive lines for their play in both games so far.

“They’re a big reason why we’re having some success,” he said.

The Raptors return home next week to face Billings West at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

Tags

Recommended for you