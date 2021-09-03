Gallatin football improves to 2-0 with win over Kalispell Flathead By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp resists a take down by Missoula Big Sky's Drew Paxton on Aug. 27 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With a 49-7 win Friday evening against Kalispell Flathead, Gallatin is officially on the first winning streak in school history.The Raptors moved to 2-0 in their second season — surpassing their win total from last year — thanks to an offense that had little trouble moving the ball.Junior Evan Cherry took the opening kickoff to near midfield, and Gallatin scored on the first play from scrimmage on a long pass from senior Braeden Mikkelson to classmate Rylan Schlepp. “We kind of jumped on them early,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. “Especially after a long road trip, that’s good. It’s always tough to come up here and play.”Schlepp, a Montana State commit, caught three touchdowns in all from his tight end spot. Mikkelson also threw a fourth touchdown to senior receiver Tyler Nansel.The Raptors scored on the ground as well on runs from junior Bryce Mikkelson and senior Landry Cooley.The host Braves, who fell to 0-2, also muffed a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Gallatin junior Austin Cooper. “Our kids are definitely excited. It was a good team win,” Chandler said. “We played well in all three phases.”A week after the Raptors struggled to move the ball on offense in a win against Missoula Big Sky, Chandler said it was nice to see that unit break out with some big plays.“In the first game I think it was a lot of missed opportunities, some missed assignments, dropping some balls,” he said. “Our offense was definitely clicking (Friday). It’s something we want to continue to do if we want to be successful.”Chandler went on to credit the offensive and defensive lines for their play in both games so far.“They’re a big reason why we’re having some success,” he said.The Raptors return home next week to face Billings West at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Hunter Chandler Win Sport American Football Rylan Schlepp Raptor Ball Punt Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets