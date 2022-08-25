Let the news come to you

Down the stretch of last season, Garrett Dahlke took over at quarterback for the injured Braeden Mikkelson and led the Raptors to a 2-1 finish.

That only loss was by a narrow three points to Bozeman, but Gallatin still managed to earn its first playoff berth in only its second year as a program.

In each of the final three games of the regular season, Dahlke tossed five touchdown passes — guiding the offense to at least 35 points in each contest. Dahlke finished the year with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions and a completion percentage of 55.8%. Most of that success came in the final three games, when he averaged 303.6 yards passing per game.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

