Down the stretch of last season, Garrett Dahlke took over at quarterback for the injured Braeden Mikkelson and led the Raptors to a 2-1 finish.
That only loss was by a narrow three points to Bozeman, but Gallatin still managed to earn its first playoff berth in only its second year as a program.
In each of the final three games of the regular season, Dahlke tossed five touchdown passes — guiding the offense to at least 35 points in each contest. Dahlke finished the year with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions and a completion percentage of 55.8%. Most of that success came in the final three games, when he averaged 303.6 yards passing per game.
Dahlke was pressed into action at times during his sophomore year as well, but he really made a lasting impression as a junior. Following Mikkelson’s graduation, Dahlke is unequivocally Gallatin’s go-to quarterback entering 2022.
Head coach Hunter Chandler said Dahlke has put in a great deal of work this offseason — from studying film to weight lifting to working with receivers and linemen outside of team practices. Dahlke said the chance to be the varsity starter is something he’s been working toward for several years.
“To finally be ‘The Guy,’ there’s a lot of responsibilities that come with it, for sure,” Dahlke said. “And I’m looking to lead the team in the best way that I can and do everything I can for the other 10 guys on the field. Just play my part and not do too much.”
The Raptors will begin their season at 7 p.m. Friday at Missoula Big Sky — a matchup Gallatin won 13-3 to open last season in Bozeman. Gallatin went on to finish 4-6 overall last season with a 2-5 mark in the Eastern AA with wins over Belgrade and Billings Skyview. The year ended with a 42-28 loss to Helena High in the playoffs.
Despite some roster turnover due to the school’s first graduating class, Dahlke is optimistic regarding the team’s outlook for this year.
“I don’t think we’re even rebuilding. I think it’s more of a reload,” he said. “I think that chemistry is going to be the biggest part for us.”
The quarterback is also not shy about the team’s aspirations.
“I think this year the goals are high, for sure,” he said. “There’s no reason we can’t make a run in the playoffs, get to the state championship game. Personally, I know for me and a lot of other guys on the team that’s the goal.”
Chandler said Dahlke’s improvements have already been obvious.
“I keep reminding our defensive backs and our linebackers that some of the throws he’s making in practice, we’re not going to get too much of a better look than that (from anybody during the season),” Chandler said. “If we can get some incompletions, get some turnovers on him, we’re doing good stuff.”
To achieve these lofty goals, the Raptors will need to replace some graduated playmakers — including Rylan Schlepp and Michael Armstrong, who are both now freshmen at Montana State. Dahlke’s favorite target down the stretch, his older brother Noah, is also gone.
Chandler said senior Bryce Mikkelson — Braeden’s younger brother — and junior Sy Hilliard will be expected to lead the running game. Mikkelson ran for 339 yards and six touchdowns last year.
“Bryce obviously has been starting for (two) years. Going into year three, we expect him to look good and he has,” Chandler said. “Sy ran the ball well (during our scrimmage). He did a good job for us last year on the JV level. He’s a hard-nosed runner.”
The Raptors cannot expect Dahlke to throw for five touchdowns each week, so Chandler said establishing a running game is among the team’s top priorities.
“This year if we want a chance to beat some of those really good programs and good teams, we’re going to have to be able to run the ball more consistently and we’re going to have to be able to stop the run on defense,” Chandler said. “Especially when it comes later in the year, at playoff time in Montana, man, you’ve got to be able to do those things and if you can’t, good luck.”
A lot of the success in the run game will be dictated by the offensive line, where, from left to right, Chandler expects junior Aidan Matosich, junior Jace Thompson, senior Mason Christianson, junior Tyler Conrad and senior Gannon McGarrah to pave the way. Christianson and McGarrah are returning starters, but Dahlke is not concerned about the new players fitting in.
“(There are some new faces) but those new faces are big,” he said with a laugh. “I love the guys up front. They’re working hard. Every single day in practice you can see them drenched in sweat. They’re doing the dirty work up front, for sure.”
Chandler said the offensive line has been among the most improved units through the summer.
“Compared to where we’ve been, we’re way ahead of schedule in terms of their communication,” he said. “I think we’re a lot further than we’ve been and those guys have been playing pretty well. I’m pretty impressed with those guys up front, and they need to keep (Dahlke) off his back.”
The team’s defensive unit will be highlighted by returning starters in senior Aidan Martin at defensive end and classmate Eddie Williams at nose tackle. Chandler estimates Martin played at 170 or 175 pounds as a junior but has bulked up to 200 or 205. He was already among the fastest and strongest players on the team when he had 45 tackles, including 11 for a loss and five sacks.
“He’s a lot bigger and he’s going to be harder to block,” Chandler said. “He’s going to be a problem. (He’s) really physical, plays at a good pad level, has a great get-off. He’s going to be a menace for us.”
Late in the team’s scrimmage last week, senior receiver Evan Cherry caught a pass and ran for a long touchdown. He exchanged leaping high-fives with several teammates afterward, hoping to offer just a glimpse of what is to come this year.
“We’re just out here trying to have fun, trying to get the school ready for a big season, so I’m out there trying to hype everyone up, trying to get everyone excited for the year,” Cherry said. “(The touchdown) was great. It feels like it’s one of many more to come.”
