For three weeks in a row, Gallatin and come-from-behind victories have been an exhilarating, if not stress-inducing, match made in heaven.

Daring to flirt with redundancy, the Raptors trailed at halftime Friday against Great Falls CMR and stitched together a late-game comeback for the third consecutive game.

A rumbling 28-yard run from senior Bryce Mikkelson put the Raptors ahead for good with 5 minutes, 51 seconds to play, and Gallatin held on for a 20-17 win.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

