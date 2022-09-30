For three weeks in a row, Gallatin and come-from-behind victories have been an exhilarating, if not stress-inducing, match made in heaven.
Daring to flirt with redundancy, the Raptors trailed at halftime Friday against Great Falls CMR and stitched together a late-game comeback for the third consecutive game.
A rumbling 28-yard run from senior Bryce Mikkelson put the Raptors ahead for good with 5 minutes, 51 seconds to play, and Gallatin held on for a 20-17 win.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s getting a little old,” head coach Hunter Chandler said. “Got the job done, got the end result we wanted, but we’re not where we want to be. I’m so proud of the grit and the fight they show every single week. I think they truly do believe, and they play as a team, but we need to be better.”
The win followed strong second-half performances that led to wins against Billings Senior and Great Falls High in the previous 14 days.
Mikkelson’s run was preceded by a Raptors fumble recovery. Linebacker Joshua Woodberry forced the ball out of a receiver’s hands, and Gallatin made the most of the new opportunity.
On CMR’s final drive, the Rustlers benefitted from a generous spot following a fourth-down run and, later, a late hit penalty that moved the ball to Gallatin’s 36. Consecutive sacks from Kyler Ellerton and Cooper Macbeth on third and fourth down, respectively, gave the ball back to the Raptors at midfield with 3 minutes to play. The Raptors drained the clock from there.
“It all comes down to the stuff we preach in terms of doing your job, maintaining leverage and when the opportunity arises you’ve got to make a play,” Chandler said. “They did that tonight, especially in crunch time.”
Mikkelson’s go-ahead run continued a trend of strong running throughout the evening as he gave the Raptors a reliable threat on the ground. His scoring run included him dragging several defenders behind him en route to the end zone.
“He’s playing banged up, but he ran the ball hard and really answered the bell for his team,” Chandler said. “That was a phenomenal run at the end. I think if we can give him a little bit of a seam, he’s one of the best running backs in the state.”
Gallatin trailed 17-6 at halftime but narrowed that deficit right away, going 80 yards on the first drive of the second half. To cap the series, Garrett Dahlke tossed a 4-yard pass to Quinn Clark to get within 17-13 midway through the third quarter.
Evan Cherry intercepted Rustlers quarterback Cole Taylor, a Montana State commit, on the next series. Several fruitless drives for both teams followed before Woodberry’s forced fumble.
In the first half, the Rustlers went 80 yards in just over three minutes on their second drive to get on the board first. Taylor passed for 9 yards to receiver Gus Nunez for the only scoring of the opening quarter. Gallatin was held scoreless for the first 12 minutes after separate drives ended on downs and on a Dahlke interception, nabbed by CMR linebacker Dorian White.
That turnover was especially unfortunate given that Dahlke had found a wide open Aidan Martin at the 5-yard line one play earlier, but the tight end had the ball slip through his grasp.
Gallatin and CMR traded touchdowns quickly in the second quarter. The Raptors scored on a 12-yard pass from Dahlke to Clark, but the extra point was mishandled and no good. CMR responded a few moments later on a 60-yard run from AJ LaFurge to go ahead 14-6 with the kick.
The teams then traded field goal attempts to end the half. Gallatin’s Christian Heck missed a 41-yarder to the left with 5 minutes, 23 seconds the play, and CMR’s Elijah Groshelle’s 30-yarder was true.
Dahlke was intercepted by River Wasson on the next series, preventing the Raptors from scoring again before the half.
Two quarters later, the Raptors had won anyway, sending them to 5-1 overall — eclipsing last season’s win total already — and 3-1 in the Eastern AA.
“I think anytime you try to focus too much down the road you’re going to find yourself in a position where you’re not playing as well as you should,” Chandler said. “But we are setting ourselves up well.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.