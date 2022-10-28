Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin already had a three-touchdown lead over Missoula Big Sky. And given the manner in which the Raptors earned that cushion, that was enough to be considered a commanding advantage.

But with 50 seconds remaining in the first half on Friday, Gallatin’s offense saw an opportunity for even more. It took just two plays to go 72 yards — a Garrett Dahlke pass to Evan Cherry for 25 yards, followed by another pass to Cherry for 47 yards — and get into the end zone, creating a four-touchdown difference at halftime.

Led by that quick-strike offense, Eastern No. 3 seed Gallatin won its first playoff game in school history with a 42-0 decision over the Western No. 6 seed Eagles at Van Winkle Stadium.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you