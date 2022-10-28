Gallatin already had a three-touchdown lead over Missoula Big Sky. And given the manner in which the Raptors earned that cushion, that was enough to be considered a commanding advantage.
But with 50 seconds remaining in the first half on Friday, Gallatin’s offense saw an opportunity for even more. It took just two plays to go 72 yards — a Garrett Dahlke pass to Evan Cherry for 25 yards, followed by another pass to Cherry for 47 yards — and get into the end zone, creating a four-touchdown difference at halftime.
Led by that quick-strike offense, Eastern No. 3 seed Gallatin won its first playoff game in school history with a 42-0 decision over the Western No. 6 seed Eagles at Van Winkle Stadium.
“Obviously throughout the season we had a pretty good regular season,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said, “and we still wished it was a little bit better, but getting this game at home was big. They earned this. They performed well tonight. They flew around. It definitely wasn’t perfect, but in terms of effort and energy and focus, it was everything we could have asked for.”
The Raptors improved to 8-2 this season and advanced to the Class AA quarterfinals next week, when they will play Western No. 2 seed Helena High (7-2).
In a rematch from Week 1 — a 46-6 win for the Raptors in Missoula — Gallatin had a similarly easy time dispatching the Eagles (3-7).
“I think both teams got better and over the course of the season we kind of find out who we are,” Chandler said.
“Right now I really like where we’re at on both sides of the ball, and our special teams are coming together. We’re headed in the right direction, but we know we have a really good test next week against Helena High.”
The quarterfinal game is a rematch of a first-round contest from last season, when Gallatin was the East’s No. 6 seed and Helena was the No. 3 from the West. Both teams have changed since then, of course, but some amount of familiarity is sure to help.
“They’re a really solid football team all the way around. No real big holes,” Chandler said of Helena. “That’s going to be a four-quarter battle.”
On Friday, Gallatin’s score right before halftime exemplified just how easy the offense could come.
Set up on Gallatin’s own 28, Dahlke’s first pass went incomplete along the left sideline to tight end Cash Jones. His next pass found Cherry for a wide-open gain of 25 yards on the right side. After making it into Big Sky territory, Dahlke threw long and found Cherry for the 47-yarder as an exclamation point in the first half.
“That second one, there’s not much I can say about just running fast. That ball was placed right in my hands,” Cherry said. “There’s not much I had to do but run and catch it. That was a great ball by Garrett.”
Scoring three touchdowns to draw even was going to be a tall task for Big Sky’s offense at that point. But four touchdowns helped “twist the knife,” Cherry said.
“We’re looking to end the game at halftime,” he added. “We wanted to kill their momentum, have the momentum going for us in the second half. And that’s what we did.”
Gallatin opened the game with a long drive that ended with a 10-yard scoring pass from Dahlke to Austin Cooper.
The Eagles moved the ball pretty well on their first drive, reaching the red zone before missing a 30-yard field goal when the offense finally stalled. That was arguably Big Sky’s best chance at finding points, as the Raptors tightened up on defense for the rest of the game.
“That first drive, they pushed us around a little bit. Got a lot of yards that I feel we should have been able to stop,” Cherry said. “We’re lucky we have that zero up there (on the scoreboard) because that first drive they could have scored on us. We didn’t play great. But after that, we were able to rally.”
On Gallatin’s third drive, a penalty negated a long reception by Cooper, but the Raptors made up for it with a 55-yard screen pass to Wes Donaghey. On the next play, Dahlke found Quinn Clark for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Gallatin led 14-0 after the first quarter.
In the second, Gallatin’s Bryce Mikkelson scored on a 1-yard run. That series was aided by Clark receptions for 10, 8 and 29 yards on consecutive plays to set up the touchdown.
The scoring slowed down in the second half as the teams ate up a bunch of clock. A 65-yard Gallatin drive in the third quarter spanned more than six minutes and ended with a 1-yard Dahlke pass to Clark for a 35-0 lead.
“People always talk about his height,” Chandler said of the 6-foot-6 Clark, “but, man, he can run, he can jump. And he can adjust to the ball in the air. He runs good routes, and he’s physical. I think he’s the full package. Getting him the ball is a big priority for us.”
In the fourth, with a running clock thanks to the 35-point margin, the game sped toward its finish. But not before Reese Dahlke — Garrett’s sophomore brother who took over at QB — scored on a 1-yard rush to complete the scoring.
Gallatin will seek to win its second playoff game in school history against the Bengals. One could easily see it as a chance at revenge from 2021, but Cherry said the team doesn’t want to get wrapped up in that notion.
“We’re not going to think of it as anything but the next game,” he said. “We’re going to go to practice, we’re going to grind, we’re going to push, we’re going to have good practices.”
