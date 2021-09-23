top story Gallatin defensive line thriving at creating chaos By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now TOP: Gallatin’s Jake Vigen, left, and Zane Haarer battle against the Billings West offensive line Sept. 10 at Van Winkle Stadium. ABOVE: Gallatin’s Tyler Nansel (5) and Aidan Martin (9) take down Missoula Big Sky’s Cole Sandberg on Aug. 27. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Eddie Williams takes on Billings West's Tyler Blaquire in the first half of a game Sept. 10 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Tyler Nansel (5) and Aidan Martin (9) take down Missoula Big Sky's Cole Sandberg on Aug. 27 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Tyler Bachich (54), Corbin Holzer (33), Aidan Martin and Jake Vigen (both on bottom) take down Billings West's Michael DeLeon in the first half of a game Sept. 10 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For Gallatin senior Zane Haarer, the goals of playing on the defensive line can be distilled quite easily. “For me it’s a lot of ‘see ball, get ball,’” he said. “You play hard, and you play fast.”The mantra has been adopted by his linemates, and the Raptors are reaping the benefits of improved play from that unit compared to a year ago.Head coach Hunter Chandler said the team’s defensive line is one of the groups that has clearly grown the most from one season to the next. He sees it on film every week — the better technique, the increased physicality. “Looking back, it’s crazy how far they’ve come,” he said. “And I still think every time I watch them they’re getting a little bit better.”The team’s starting unit includes Haarer and junior Aidan Martin on the ends. On the interior are senior Jake Vigen and junior Eddie Williams. Together, through four games, they have largely succeeded in putting pressure on the opposing quarterbacks and disrupting the flow of the offense.The Raptors (2-2, 0-2 Eastern AA) will look for another strong performance from the defensive line as they host Great Falls High (0-4, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.“We try to shut down the run, limit explosive plays and get as many turnovers as possible,” Haarer said. “I think we work together pretty well. We all have our stunts and whatnot. We all play hard and try to build each other up.”Chandler describes Haarer as possibly the strongest player on the team, and he’s among the fastest too. In that regard, he pairs well as a defensive end with Martin, who might be even faster. The coach said Vigen and Martin might be a little undersized for the defensive line, but all four players exhibit the energy and effort necessary to make an impact.“We’re not necessarily a big group of guys, but I think our speed is really good,” Martin said. “I’m fast, but I’m 180 (pounds), and I don’t think that’s that big for D-line. All it is is effort and get-off, a will to get it done and do your job.”Arguably no other unit better exemplifies Chandler’s tenet of playing together as a team. He said every defense is designed in a way for where teams want the ball to be tackled. Gallatin’s defensive ends are taught to “eat the blocker,” according to Chandler, and make the ball carrier go outside to be tackled by linebackers or safeties.“Aidan and Zane have done a really good job of making the ball go sideline to sideline and kind of giving themselves up so other guys can make plays,” Chandler said. There are still plenty of plays to make on the defensive line, however.Martin is tied with defensive back Michael Armstrong for the second-most tackles on the team so far (25), and he and Haarer are tied for the team lead in sacks (three). Vigen has racked up 16 tackles, two sacks and shares the team lead with Martin in tackles for a loss with six.Williams, the nosetackle, is the biggest of the bunch and usually takes up two blockers. Chandler considers him the “unsung hero” of the defensive line because he often frees up linebackers Corbin Holzer (30 tackles) and Tyler Bachich (20 tackles) to take down the ball carrier.Indeed, Williams has just nine tackles this season, but he loves his role for the impact he can have.“One thing I do enjoy about it is just how you feel more like you’re part of the team,” he said. “On the O-line, you block but then the receivers make all the plays. On the D-line, you can make the plays, and you can be a major part of everything. You can disrupt the offensive side.”Vigen is playing defense for the first time in his high school career. He was the quarterback at Laramie (Wyoming) High school last season, and he moved to town once his father, Brent Vigen, was named the head football coach at Montana State in February. The younger Vigen challenged incumbent quarterback Braeden Mikkelson during the preseason but was eventually passed over.Chandler praised Vigen for embracing the new position without any complaints, and he credited defensive line coach Tucker Yates for furthering his development.“He’s a typical coach’s kid,” Chandler said of Vigen. “He’s very smart, he understands blocking schemes, he understands what the offense is trying to do and I think he uses that to his advantage quite often.”Vigen broke his right wrist shortly after halftime of Gallatin’s Sept. 10 loss to Billings West. He played the rest of the game, proving he’s adjusting to the mentality of a defensive lineman already.“You’re the one doing the hitting and not the one getting hit. Instead of being the quarterback, you’re getting after the quarterback,” said Vigen, who will get wrist surgery after the season. “Every play you’re getting hit. You’re just getting dirty. … It’s been a lot of fun this year.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunter Chandler Jake Vigen Sport American Football Aidan Martin Zane Haarer Defensive Line Tackle Eddie Williams Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets