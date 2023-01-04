Avery Allen’s talent as a wrestler was on display early. Sean Dellwo noticed it before he was even Allen’s Bozeman High coach.
During the wrestler’s freshman year, Allen faced off against Helena Capital sophomore Carson DesRosier in the semifinals of the 132-pound bracket of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula in January 2020. Dellwo was the coach at Belgrade at the time, and he considered DesRosier one of the top wrestlers in the state. He watched as the athletes fought for control for about 30 seconds.
“And Avery came out on top of that scramble,” Dellwo said, recalling the match that Allen would later win. “That was the moment where I was like, ‘Oh my God, this kid is special.’”
The next year, Dellwo took over as the coach of the Hawks. When he got to see Allen every day, he said, “Everything checked out.”
He went on: “Now I get to see him in the practice room. He does his job every single day. He’s making kids around him better every single day, and he works harder than anybody in the room. He’s a really special athlete that we have in our room.”
Allen, a three-time state champion who will seek a fourth in February, has done everything necessary, in Dellwo’s opinion, to earn a collegiate wrestling opportunity. On Wednesday in Bozeman High’s gymnasium, Allen celebrated his commitment to South Dakota State of the Big 12.
“It’s a good feeling, being able to sign with a college and wrestle at the next level,” Allen said. “I’m excited.”
Joining in the festivities were three of Allen’s Bozeman football teammates. Luke Smith and Everett Carr were announced as signees at Montana State on Dec. 21, and Jake Casagranda announced his commitment to Montana Tech on Dec. 28. Because their actual signing day took place during the school’s winter break, Wednesday’s reception in the gym was more celebratory than formal.
Further, it offered a look at the heights reached by the football team’s senior class. When Bozeman’s student population split in the fall of 2020 as Gallatin High opened, the football program was left with eight players in this year’s cohort. Half of that group will compete in a college sport—a great point of pride for all involved.
“Everybody kind of doubted us because we only had eight kids, and they didn’t think we could make the most out of it,” Casagranda, the quarterback, said. “The eight kids we had are very good athletes, and we competed and got better every week, and we could lead the younger guys. I feel like we got the most of our high school career. We really included the young guys because we knew we needed their help. I feel like the young guys stepped up and helped us a lot too.”
The schools split when these four athletes were sophomores. In their junior year, they helped the football team go 5-2 in the Eastern AA and earn a home playoff game, but the Hawks finished 5-5 overall. As seniors, all were first team all-state selections, and the Hawks finished 9-3 as Class AA runners-up.
“We weren’t going to let our small class define us. We were going to push to be the greatest and get as many opportunities as we can after high school,” said Smith, who was first team all-state at tight end and defensive end. “That showed today and throughout our fall football season. That small class pushed us to be better because our teammates relied on us more.”
Added Allen: “There’s a lot of talent we’re working with. It’s such a small class of seniors. It was important for us to make sure we were good leaders for the team.”
Hawks head football coach Levi Wesche said Allen—an all-state pick at cornerback and an honorable mention at receiver—could have played football somewhere if that’s what he wanted. But his heart was with wrestling. Regardless of the sport, he’s excited to watch Allen continue his journey.
“I have a lot of pride in him, in general. He’s probably one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever coached,” Wesche said. “His leadership doesn’t get talked about enough. He’s a great lead-by-example guy, but he’s awesome with our younger fellas and he’s always lifting them up and helping them out.”
Of the four athletes, Carr knew where he was going to school the longest. He committed to Montana State as an offensive lineman in late July. Though he had already officially signed, Carr said Wednesday was a fun moment to share with his friends.
“I’ve been committed for how long? Six or seven months?” Carr said. “But being able to put it on paper so they know that I really am committed was really nice.”
Carr also noted the pride he had in his teammates’ accomplishments and said they reflect just how successful Bozeman High was this past fall.
“It’s great to see all of them succeed,” he said. “It just shows that we were something special for sure.”
