Four Bozeman players signed to play college football on Wednesday, and three of them have family ties behind their decisions.
Twins Jaden and Jaren Perkins both committed as preferred walk-ons to Montana State, following in the footsteps of their father Josh, who was a cornerback from 1995-99, and older brother Justus, who currently plays there. And Jaxon Cotton signed to play at Montana Tech, where both his father and uncle played free safety two decades ago. Rounding out the group, Jase Applebee pledged to play at College of Idaho.
Hawks head coach Levi Wesche estimated that Bozeman’s 10 seniors was the smallest group in all of Class AA. For that reason, the team’s older players had more responsibilities and more eyes on them. The group that signed to play in college on Wednesday excelled with those expectations.
“They were able to lead a group of youngsters to a second-place finish in our conference and a home playoff game, and I think that secures their legacy as one of the better groups of kids that we’ve ever had,” Wesche said. “I think what they’ve done is extremely special, and I hope it doesn’t ever get overlooked because, no, we didn’t win a state championship, but we were very successful, and none of that would have happened without these four guys.”
Jaden Perkins missed most of his senior season with a broken left wrist suffered during a Hawks camp late in the summer. When he returned for the final five games, he played right guard and was eventually named second-team all-state and first-team all-Eastern AA.
Jaren Perkins played at left guard all year and was named second-team all-conference.
The brothers — Jaden is older by about 10 minutes — considered themselves a package deal during their recruitment. They both took a visit in December to Dickinson (N.D.) State and received a scholarship offer. Shortly after, MSU offered preferred walk-on spots.
Justus Perkins, an all-state offensive lineman for Bozeman in 2018, also was a walk-on for MSU. He ascended to the starting center role for the Bobcats this past season and was awarded a scholarship earlier this month.
Jaden said seeing his brother’s success at MSU, along with that of former Hawks Lance McCutcheon and Callahan O’Reilly, was enough to sway him.
“Seeing those three having an impact for Montana State and me having the chance to do the same thing for my hometown really played a lot into my decision,” Jaden said.
While Jaden expects to stay at offensive guard in college, Jaren said he was told there’s a possibility he’s on the defensive line. He had 21 tackles and one sack as a senior.
“I’m really thankful MSU sees me as someone they want on their team,” Jaren said.
Wesche said the brothers are relentless weight lifters, and nobody outworked them this past season as they tried to make up for workouts lost during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought we had the best guard tandem in the AA, and it was because of those two,” he said. “Good for them, and I’m excited to see them go to work and prove that they belong.”
Cotton will head to Montana Tech as a tight end, though he also played at defensive end for the Hawks. As a senior, he caught 19 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Cotton had 54 tackles (27 solo) with three sacks and nine tackles for a loss. For his efforts, he was named second-team all-state on defense. Cotton was an all-conference first-team pick on defense and a second-teamer as a tight end.
Cotton’s father Tyler (1998-02) and uncle Adam (2001-05) played free safety for Tech. Adding to his list of connections to the school, former Bozeman assistant football coach Dan Thatcher is the offensive line coach for Tech. Thatcher coached Cotton in both football and basketball during his freshman and sophomore years.
“It’s always been at the top of my list of schools I wanted to go to,” Cotton said. “I wanted to keep that (family) legacy going. I feel this is the best fit for me.”
Wesche said Cotton’s “dedication to Bozeman Hawk football” is what he’ll remember the most about him.
“He had a great impact, but I think one of the biggest things Jaxon gave us was leadership and holding his teammates accountable.”
Applebee suffered a broken right clavicle in the regular season finale, ending his year with 933 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. As a safety, he recorded 40 tackles and one interception. He was named a first-team all-state offensive athlete and an all-state second-teamer on defense.
Applebee said he was thankful to still receive interest from colleges despite his injury.
“I still felt pretty good because I got to play and show what I was able to do for a majority of the season before I got hurt,” he said.
Applebee also lined up at slot receiver at times for the Hawks. He’ll have an opportunity to play there and at running back for the College of Idaho, which won a share of its third consecutive Frontier Conference title this past season.
Wesche said Applebee’s strength for his frame is “through the roof,” and his speed is legit as well. He knew his talent would find a home on a college team somewhere.
“He scored a lot of touchdowns, had a lot of all-purpose yards, he’s dynamic in the return game,” Wesche said. “So I’m not surprised that some college is going to take a chance on a very talented football player.”