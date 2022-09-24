Gallatin won Friday night 21-17 at Great Falls High following a touchdown pass from Garrett Dahlke to Evan Cherry in the final seconds of the game.
The score came in response to the Bison kicking a go-ahead field goal with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Raptors improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Eastern AA. It was their second come-from-behind win in a row after scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half last week against Billings Senior.
“Our backs have been up against the wall the last two weeks, and our kids have answered and made plays when necessary,” head coach Hunter Chandler said. “When you play these good teams in our conference, you’ve got to be able to finish in the fourth quarter.”
All three of Gallatin’s touchdowns came on passes from Dahlke to Cherry. Great Falls led 14-0 before the Raptors got on the board.
Prior to Gallatin’s final score, Carter Dahlke had a long kick return, but a pair of penalties later moved the Raptors back and forced them to convert a long second down. Cherry came through with that grab also, and Garrett Dahlke had a couple of runs once the pocket broke down and the defense dropped deep to cover the receivers, Chandler said.
Gallatin made it to the 3-yard line with seven seconds remaining, setting up the final throw to Cherry for the win.
“It was a pretty crazy game, pretty back-and-forth, a lot of big plays,” Chandler said. “It was pretty exciting, but a little too exciting for me there at the end.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.