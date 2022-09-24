Let the news come to you

Gallatin won Friday night 21-17 at Great Falls High following a touchdown pass from Garrett Dahlke to Evan Cherry in the final seconds of the game.

The score came in response to the Bison kicking a go-ahead field goal with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Eastern AA. It was their second come-from-behind win in a row after scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half last week against Billings Senior.

