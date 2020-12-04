Bozeman’s Kenneth Eiden IV and Camren Spencer highlighted locals named to the Class AA football all-state team Friday. Eiden was named a first-team defensive end and fullback while Spencer was picked as a first-team center and defensive lineman.
The Hawks’ Brooks Talbot at inside linebacker and Elijah Eckles at kicker also received first-team all-state honors.
Bozeman defensive end Luke Fedyk, safety Reece Stanish and offensive tackle John Brown made the all-state second team. Tucker Macbeth made the second team at both cornerback and wide receiver.
Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp earned second-team recognition, becoming the Raptors’ first all-state football player in school history.
Belgrade inside linebacker Tyler Gordon and outside linebacker Alex Casas were honorable mentions.
Bozeman’s Brady Lang was named all-state as an athlete. His brother, Padraig Lang, was selected as an honorable mention safety. Avery Allen (cornerback), Grayson Cetraro (specialist), Winslow Perry (offensive tackle), Carson Bain (offensive guard), Jess Wattenbarger (running back) and Jordan Jones (quarterback) represented the Hawks as honorable mentions.
