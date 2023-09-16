Chunk plays for Great Falls CMR’s offense were infrequent at best, meaning senior River Wasson finding a gap in Gallatin’s defense was especially tantalizing.
The pass from sophomore quarterback Caleb Taylor was on target, too, but bounced off Wasson’s outstretched hand. Gallatin senior Quinn Clark, who was a couple yards behind Wasson, saw the opportunity and swooped in for the easy interception. His teammates helped block down the right sideline for the 40-yard pick-six.
Clark said after the game the Raptors’ defense knew that play was coming. The wide receiver/free safety relied on preparation and instincts to force the turnover.
“We preach tips and overthrows. We say, we got to get those,” Clark said. “So I had to do it, and my teammates blocked for me on the way to the end zone. I think it was a good play, good team effort.”
The Gallatin secondary had their hands on CMR passes all night, including two more interceptions that were both tipped before being caught.
“We knew just how much they passed the ball and how many (run-pass options) they run that we thought if we got some tips and some overthrows, some of those plays might be there,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. “And that kind of came to fruition.”
An abundance of playmaking from Gallatin (4-0, 2-0 in Eastern AA) led to a dominant first-half showing against CMR (2-2, 0-2 in Eastern AA) and a comfortable 54-6 win Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium. All scoring occurred in the first half, with the Raptors putting up 471 yards of total offense.
“It was one of the more complete games I think we've played,” Chandler said.
Offensively, Reese and Carter Dahlke continued to show their dynamic playmaking ability when getting the ball out in space. Reese finished with a game-high 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, along with 70 yards and a TD through the air. Carter added three catches for 164 yards and a TD as a receiver, and two carries for 30 yards on the ground.
“They're really explosive,” Chandler said. “Really anytime they touch the ball, a big play can happen.”
Added Reese: “The O-line blocked really well. I was going like 10 yards before I was even getting touched. So they made my job really easy.”
It also helped having the outside threat of Clark, who made plays on both sides of the ball all night. The Nebraska commit finished with five catches for 78 yards and three TDs offensively, made several key plays defensively, punted once and kicked multiple point-after tries.
The combination of the Dahlke brothers, Clark, and the rest of Gallatin’s offense made the Raptors nearly unstoppable Friday night.
“It's hard to defend because if you want to overplay one player, we're just going to throw it to the other player, and vice versa,” Clark said. “It makes us great and really versatile.”
That explosiveness didn’t take long to appear against CMR. After forcing a three-and-out on the Rustlers’ opening drive, Carter Dahlke took a screen pass 36 yards on Gallatin’s first play from scrimmage. Reese handed off to Carter on a jet sweep to get down to the CMR 2, followed by Reese scoring the TD. Despite a missed PAT, Gallatin led 6-0 early.
Gallatin continued to push, with junior QB Grant Vigen finding a wide open Clark for a 27-yard TD. Even after Vigen threw an interception to CMR’s Ian Dalgarno on the next drive, the Raptors forced another punt. Gallatin then drove down the field again, with Reese Dahlke dumping off a short pass to Clark, who then broke an ankle tackle and ran in the 13-yard score.
CMR showed some signs of life, though, finally gaining a first down on offense. Wasson and Keegan Fuller helped bring the Rustlers inside the Gallatin 30. Wasson got CMR on the board with a 1-yard TD to make it 20-6.
The Rustlers nearly made a huge play on defense as well. Vigen’s pass to Carter Dahlke on the following drive was popped up by a defender. But Dahlke tracked the ball, tipped it to himself and sprinted for the 71-yard TD.
Clark said it’s comforting to “have those playmakers on the team that will make a play when their number is called.” Reese Dahlke added that Clark and Carter’s speed, ability and “talent in general” made the difference in creating so many yards after the catch.
The Raptors still needed their defense, though, on the following drive. It was especially true after several mistakes and missed opportunities, including a holding call on third down, a dropped interception by senior linebacker Josh Woodberry and jumping offsides on fourth-and-short inside the 5-yard line.
But Gallatin bounced back quickly, with Clark and senior Aden Matosich making tackles for a loss and helping force a 25-yard field goal attempt. The Rustlers then missed the kick.
Jumping offsides on fourth down is “one we wish we could have back,” Chandler said, but the head coach was proud of how his defense “swelled up” when it needed to near the goal line.
“Defensively, we have some stuff we've definitely got to button up,” Chandler added, “but they flew around, they were physical and they played hard. So that's all you can ask.”
Reese Dahlke broke off two more runs to get Gallatin down to the CMR 30, and later weaved through the defense for the 8-yard score. Clark added his interception on the following CMR drive, and a tipped ball off junior Jarrett Herz landed in the hands of senior Kyle Mounts. After a delay of game, Reese Dahlke scored on the next play, this time a 28-yard rushing TD.
Vigen added another score off a quick pass to Clark for an 18-yard score. Gallatin went into halftime up 54-6.
“They had to quit before we were going to quit,” Dahlke said of the offense’s mindset. “And we’ve just got to keep putting points up on the board and make sure that they're the ones that give up and we just keep going.”
That first half performance allowed a running clock after the halftime break. Gallatin came close to adding to its lead in the third quarter, but missed a 24-yard field goal attempt. CMR also made a late push in the fourth before Taylor’s pass was tipped by Gallatin junior Cooper Walker and picked off by Dahlke in the end zone.
The strong showing by the Raptors sets up one of most enticing matchups in Class AA this season, as Bozeman and Gallatin will face off in a crosstown game next Friday. Both teams are undefeated after Bozeman’s 35-7 road win over Great Falls.
The excitement for next week emanated from players, but the Raptors acknowledged the work required to prepare for the crucial game.
"It's really nice to have this game right before that," Chandler said. "But at the same time, next week's going to be a whole new deal. We got to prepare and we're going to have our hands full."
