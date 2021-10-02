Despite trailing at halftime, Great Falls CMR comes back to beat Gallatin By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin's Garret Coley hugs Noah Dahlke after a play against Missoula Big Sky earlier this season at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin’s Rylan Schlepp resists a tackle by Missoula Big Sky’s Drew Paxton on Aug. 27 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin was trailing by five points in the first quarter after a safety on the Raptors’ first play from scrimmage and a field goal soon after.Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler pointed out Gallatin showed poise. None of the Raptors panicked. They responded by taking a two-point lead at halftime.But Great Falls CMR pulled away with 24 points in the second half to take a 36-20 win Friday in Great Falls. “We didn’t make enough plays to pull the game out,” Chandler said. “For us to win a game against a team like CMR, we’ve got to play all four quarters.”After facing the 5-0 deficit, Braeden Mikkelson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Schlepp. Following a 19-yard CMR passing touchdown from Cole Taylor to Raef Newbrough, Mikkelson threw another scoring strike to Noah Dahlke from 30 yards out.Chandler said he was proud of some of the Raptors who aren’t very experienced for stepping up.“We were right in the mix there,” Chandler said. “We just didn’t make enough plays in the second half to win the game.” CMR took back the lead with 24 unanswered points. Newbrough scored on a one-yard TD run, then threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Permann. In the fourth quarter, Taylor threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Simonson and Trey Mans made a 23-yard field goal.Schlepp caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Garret Dahlke before the end of the game.“I don’t think any of our kids quit at any time,” Chandler said. “Our kids fought until the end. We just didn’t make enough plays.”The Raptors fell to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in Eastern AA games. They play at Belgrade at 7 p.m. Thursday.Chandler said the Raptors will remain dedicated to improving with time in the film room and weight room.“We’re going to go back to work,” Chandler said. “That’s our biggest thing this next week. We just need to put a full game together — offense, defense and special teams — and play all four quarters. If we do that, I think we’ll be alright.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets