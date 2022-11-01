Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

By virtue of being the Eastern AA’s top seed, Bozeman earned a bye week in advance of this Friday’s quarterfinal playoff game.

Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said the team is about as healthy as a team could hope to be at this point of the season — with backup running back Jack O’Brien being the main exception — so instead of needing to heal any kind of ailments, Bozeman players used the weekend off to rest their legs.

On the other side of the bye, though, the Hawks will have to recapture some of the energy and traction they had from their seven-game winning streak that earned them the bye in the first place.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you