By virtue of being the Eastern AA’s top seed, Bozeman earned a bye week in advance of this Friday’s quarterfinal playoff game.
Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said the team is about as healthy as a team could hope to be at this point of the season — with backup running back Jack O’Brien being the main exception — so instead of needing to heal any kind of ailments, Bozeman players used the weekend off to rest their legs.
On the other side of the bye, though, the Hawks will have to recapture some of the energy and traction they had from their seven-game winning streak that earned them the bye in the first place.
“I think that’s one scary thing about a bye week is losing some of the momentum that you’ve been carrying and breaking routine,” Wesche said.
But the Hawks had a crisp, intense practice last Thursday evening, treating the session like they might a game to stave off any concerns about readiness. The next night, they learned they’d be facing Kalispell Glacier at 7 p.m. this Friday at Van Winkle Stadium for a shot at the semifinals.
The Wolfpack, the West’s No. 4 seed, advanced last week following a 31-0 win against Billings Senior. Glacier (7-3) endured a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season to the Western AA’s top three teams: 38-31 to Missoula Sentinel, 35-27 to Helena Capital and 24-21 to Helena High. Otherwise, Glacier’s offense has blown out almost everybody else. In the final regular season game, the Wolfpack won 84-15 over Missoula Hellgate.
The stakes of the game and the firepower of the Glacier offense combine to make this the most important test of Bozeman’s defense to date.
“We’ve got to be physical. We’ve got to tackle well. We’ve got to hustle to the ball and just communicate in the back end to make sure we’re not breaking any coverages,” Wesche said. “If we line up and do our job really well, we’re a pretty good defense. When we’re not communicating and busting assignments, we’re not.”
Glacier is led by senior quarterback Gage Sliter, who leads all of Class AA with 2,955 yards passing to go with a 63.9% completion mark (first) and 35 touchdown passes (first). He has also thrown 10 interceptions.
Jackson Hensley is the team’s leading rusher (659 yards, nine touchdowns). Sliter has spread his 35 scoring passes among nine different receivers. None of those have more than seven touchdowns, but five of them have at least four.
With 458 points this season, Glacier is Class AA’s highest-scoring team by a wide margin.
“They throw the ball really well. They’re aggressive, but I think it’s kind of overlooked how good their running game is,” Wesche said. “They showed that against Senior. They ran for 200 some-odd yards and only threw for 170. Their quarterback’s a stud. He’s the real deal. They did a little more quarterback run with him than they have in previous weeks last week, so that makes them even more dangerous as an offense.”
In the lead up to Friday’s game, Wesche is making sure his team prepares better than it did for its quarterfinal home game last season against Helena High.
“I don’t think we prepared as well as we’re capable of,” Wesche said, thinking back to that 42-7 loss. “Everybody is 0-0. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done up to this point. You’ve just got to win this game or your season’s over. Hopefully that hits home.”
After first playoff win, Raptors head to Helena
Gallatin, the Eastern AA’s No. 3 seed, made history last week with its first playoff win as a school, a 42-0 decision over Missoula Big Sky. The Raptors’ reward is a trip to the quarterfinals, where they will face West No. 2 seed Helena High at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Helena’s Vigilante Stadium.
Because Helena and Helena Capital are the West’s top two teams, they both get to host home games. Capital, as the top seed, elected to play the later game at 7:30 p.m. against Butte.
Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said that while his players are more accustomed to playing their games later on Fridays, they do practice each day around 4 p.m., so the time change shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Further, Vigilante Stadium has a grass field, and Chandler expects the playing surface to be a little torn up after the early game, so it’s perhaps for the best that the Raptors are playing early.
“It’s not a bad deal going first,” he said.
Regardless of order, the Raptors will need to be at the top of their game against the Bengals.
Helena’s offense boasts Class AA’s leading receiver in junior Manu Melo (982 yards, 16 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Carter Kraft, who has thrown for 2,178 yards (sixth in AA) and 20 touchdowns. Senior running back Cade Holland has rushed for 562 yards and six touchdowns this year.
In a first-round playoff game between these teams last year, Holland ran for 143 yards and two scores.
“I think last year kind of our Achilles heel on defense was we couldn’t really stop the run and then we couldn’t really run the ball,” Chandler said. “This year on the offensive side we’re bigger up front, have a couple good backs we can give the ball to. We’re definitely better prepared in that sense. This year we’re definitely more solid and more suited for playoff football.”
Indeed, Gallatin’s defense has allowed just 132 points this season (tied for second-fewest in AA). The offense has scored 292 points, which is the seventh-most in AA. Though that figure is outside the top five, the Raptors have been plenty explosive — exemplified best last week when they needed just three plays and 20 seconds to go 72 yards for a touchdown right before halftime against Big Sky.
“It’s the same matchup in terms of teams but two totally different teams,” Chandler said in a nod to last year’s playoff meeting. “We want the sense of urgency to be high, but at the same time we want them to enjoy it. They’ve earned the right to be here. They earned the three seed, and it’s going to be a fun game.”
