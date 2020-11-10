If his teammates seem groggy in practice, Caden Holgate will yell and shout during drills to pick up the energy. If they need to focus, Holgate will quickly switch to a serious tone.
The Manhattan senior quarterback and defensive back wasn’t always comfortable being a focal point of the team. Only this season, when he took the role behind center, he realized he needed to become a stable presence.
Holgate hasn’t disappointed, as the Tigers have cruised so far this season in hopes of returning to the state championship. South top-seeded Manhattan hosts North No. 3 Glasgow at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class B semifinals.
Last week, the Tigers (10-0) trounced Malta 50-0 in the quarterfinals. Holgate was 10 for 13 through the air for 142 yards and four touchdowns while scoring twice more on the ground.
Holgate hopes to keep this pace up in the final stretch of the season.
“He’s been one of my best friends for a long time,” Manhattan senior Toby Veltkamp said. “He’s definitely grown up the last few years and has taken a lot more responsibility upon himself to be a good leader and be a good teammate. He’s a very selfless player. He stepped up big time this year into the quarterback position. That’s a tough role to fill, and he did it tremendously without missing a stride.”
Holgate knew he would become a full-time quarterback this offseason during team workouts. He admitted it was tough at first. He had to learn the responsibilities of everyone on the team — what routes receivers were running, what responsibilities running backs were tasked with, which way offensive linemen were blocking — not just his own.
So, he worked at it. Motivated by their loss in the state title game in 2019, the Tigers began working out as soon as basketball season was over. Tigers head coach Chris Grabowska noted his team has 13 seniors, and all of them have a desire to deliver Manhattan its first state championship.
Holgate, Grabowska said, was at the forefront of this offseason effort to prepare. He consistently tried to set an example through his work ethic during weight lifting and drills.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Holgate missed out on some live work usually necessary for a quarterback to develop. Still, Grabowska said Holgate provided consistency and stability through his training.
“Offseason preparation is key, getting your guys together and getting that jump-start, and he did a really good job of that this year,” Grabowska said. “That would be one of the challenges I had for him, and he stepped up to the plate and accepted that and made that happen so he wasn’t coming into the season starting totally from scratch.”
Holgate, previously a wide receiver, did throw passes last year, so he wasn’t totally unfamiliar with the playbook. Plus, Grabowska said Holgate’s experience as a defensive back helps him understand what opposing defenses might try to accomplish. He often knows where he needs to go with the ball against different coverages and schemes.
“He’s a great athlete and understands the game well,” Grabowska said. “I think that’s one of his biggest strengths is he’s able to see the field well. He’s got a great arm. He can run a little bit. He’s multi-dimensional and understands what we’re trying to do.”
Grabowska believes Holgate’s strengths are his field vision and maturity. He’s steadily improved each week with more time he has to prepare.
He consistently watches film of other teams so he feels more ready than he did during the offseason.
“Once a game gets going,” Holgate said, “I settle in and I get locked in and ready to go.”
Holgate knew he was facing high expectations. But Grabowska said his quarterback has thrived anyway.
Holgate leads a Manhattan offense that’s averaged 43.8 points and 397.5 yards per game. He’s chalked up 1,964 yards and 25 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and completing 72% of his passes. He’s also rushed for 348 yards and seven TDs.
“He’s a great leader,” Grabowska said. “He trusts everybody around him. He trusts the coaching staff. He trusts his playmakers as well. He’s doing a great job of commanding the offense and executing the plays.”
Grabowska added Holgate is a “fiery” competitor who carries himself with confidence. Because of that, Grabowska said, the Tigers “look up to him and follow him.”
Veltkamp said he loves having a quarterback who’s “not scared of anything.”
“He works his butt off every day,” Veltkamp said. “He’s a great captain, a great leader for our team. He can read the field tremendously. He always finds open receivers, and then he has an amazing line that works their butts off every play to protect him. When it comes down to it, he’ll put his head down and run somebody over, too. He’s a great athlete.”
Holgate hopes all of his work results in his ultimate goal: a state championship for the Tigers.
“I think we can get it done and finish it this year,” he said.
