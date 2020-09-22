After watching NFL games on Sundays as kids, Braeden and Bryce Mikkelson ventured outside and tried to recreate their favorite plays or act like their most beloved players.
Rain or snow didn’t stop them. They didn’t care. They just wanted to compete against each other.
Now the years of pushing each other are finally paying off. Braeden, a junior quarterback and defensive back, and Bryce, a sophomore running back and linebacker, have fueled the Raptors early on in their inaugural season.
They helped spark the Raptors to their first-ever win last week at Belgrade and hope to continue that success when they host Billings West at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
“The chemistry is there,” Bryce said. “Whenever you need something, you know your brother is literally right there next to you.”
“It’s really cool,” Braeden added. “Brothers in the backfield. It’s so crazy to have that bond and that opportunity. It means a lot.”
Bryce and Braeden were playing football since before they could remember. They participated in soccer initially, just to keep active, but they fell more in love with football.
Braeden likes to think he was better at flag football as a kid, but he assumed Bryce would think otherwise.
“I think it’s awesome. They’re blue-collar type kids. They work super hard,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. “They’re super physical. They do things the right way, and I think the team really rallies around them.”
Bryce said he fought with his older brother often, but they would always calm down and become civil eventually.
Their competitive nature, though, never ceased. After winning at Belgrade, Bryce recalled a track meet there years back when they attended middle school. Braeden owned the mile school record, and Bryce wanted to change that. He had never run the event before, either.
With a laugh, Bryce was happy to say he bested his brother’s time.
“I just wanted to beat him,” Bryce said. “That was it. It didn’t mean anything to me, I just wanted to beat him. I just had to get that done and out of the way.”
“He’s always competitive,” Braeden added. “He always wants to beat me no matter what we’re doing.”
Chandler, who was Bozeman’s defensive coordinator before taking over at Gallatin, watched the Mikkelsons grow up and mature. He appreciated their work ethic even then.
That didn’t change when they became Raptors. Chandler said neither of them missed any workouts this summer. He added they earned their playing time at premier positions by setting an example for the rest of the team.
Part of that was because of their competitiveness.
“We’re always pushing each other, in the weight room, on the field,” Bryce said. “Always just trying to get faster, get stronger, get better. It’s a partner for life I’ll always have. It’s fun.”
“To be around him, it just makes you better,” Braeden added. “I know I’m the older one, but not by much. Still, he pushes me to be better.”
“Pretty typical brother stuff,” Chandler noted. “They compete in everything. They hate to lose to each other, but obviously when it comes to the game, they have each other’s back.”
The Mikkelsons’ skills were at the forefront of Gallatin’s effort on Saturday.
After throwing two interceptions in the first half, Braeden bounced back and tossed precise passes to keep drives alive for the Raptors. He also made key contributions at defensive back and punter.
“He’s athletic, he’s got a good arm, but I think his biggest piece is leadership-wise,” Chandler said. “He is vocal at times, but he’s just the tough guy playing quarterback, which helps. With that position, it comes with the territory. You’re going to be a leader, and everybody is going to look at you. I just think he takes that head on.”
And when Gallatin crept close to the end zone, Bryce capitalized. He punched in a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Raptors a one-possession lead.
And he scored the last touchdown of the game. He plunged for the pylon for an 8-yard score, concluding a 74-yard possession that his brother helped manufacture. The Raptors ended up holding on for a 20-19 victory.
“For his age, being a sophomore, he’s just physical,” Chandler said of Bryce. “He runs with a chip and an edge. That’s his biggest thing. He’s obviously a good athlete and a good-sized kid for his age, but he’s just tough and likes contact.”
As young as they are without any seniors, the Raptors (1-1) hope to continue building in the near future. They’re continuously seeking improvement as they gain chemistry and familiarity with each other.
Their quarterback and running back, the two who often line up next to each other in shotgun for the Raptors on game days, already have that trust. But they won’t stop trying to make each other better either.
“Potential, it’s unending for us,” Braeden said, “just because we have that bond.”
“If I ever need anything,” Bryce added, “I know he’s there.”
